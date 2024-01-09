Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2 is slated to release on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo TV and its affiliated networks in Japan. However, for most fans outside Japan, the episode will be available on January 15, 2024, at 9:45 am PT on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! set the premise with Tsubasa Shiki arriving in Japan's northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido, from his hometown, Tokyo. There he met a beautiful "Gyaru" girl, Minami Fuyuki, who went to the same school as him.

While Tsukasa missed Tokyo, Minami's cheerful personality and curiosity about his hometown ensured he wouldn't have to go through a lonely time at Hokkaido. Given how the episode ended, fans now can't wait to see how the story unfolds in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2 will be released on January 16, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo, BS TV, and TV Hokkaido in Japan. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available worldwide at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 15 9:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, January 15 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 15 12:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, January 15 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 15 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, January 15 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 15 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, January 16 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, January 16 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2?

A moment between Tsubasa and Minami, as seen in the anime

Anime enthusiasts can rejoice because Crunchyroll has licensed the series' streaming rights for international audiences.

As such, following its broadcast on Japanese networks, global fans can enjoy Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2 on the Crunchyroll platform, with a paid subscription.

Recap of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1 begins with the protagonist, Tsubasa Shiki, arriving at Japan's Northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido, from his hometown Tokyo, due to family reasons.

While he is mesmerized by Hokkaido's snow-draped landscape, the frosty weather chills him to his bones. Even worse, he gets out of his taxi at the wrong place. At that moment, he meets a "Gyaru" girl, wearing a scarf, a jacket, and a short skirt.

Shiki is bewildered upon seeing a girl bare-legged, especially in a cold region like Hokkaido. Nonetheless, he gets to know that his destination is far off, and he would need to walk for at least three hours to reach it. Thankfully, he could board a bus.

Minami, as seen in the episode

The blonde-haired girl then learns that Shiki has come from Tokyo, which piques her curiosity even more. It is also revealed that she goes to the same school where Shiki was to join. Finally, the bus arrives, and the girl reveals that her name is Fuyuki Minami.

The next day, Tsubasa Shiki joins his new school as a transfer student. There, he meets the Gyaru girl, Minami, who gives him a blanket to warm up. As a reward, the girl asks Tsubasa to join her for a walk.

Minami then asks the protagonist about his relationship status, his favorite dating spots in Tokyo, and other aspects of his hometown. She gets jealous about the fact that Tokyo has many places to have fun, while people in Hokkaido usually meet each other at their homes.

Tsubasa gives Minami his scarf

Following this, the blonde-haired girl unexpectedly invites Tsubasa to her home the next day. Unable to decline her invitation, the protagonist arrives at her home. Minami then reveals that both her parents are out, and she's home alone.

Tsubasa's stay at Minami's house turns into an embarrassing adventure, with the latter's bold gestures creating a sense of discomfort for the former. Following that, she offers to watch a movie together but falls asleep in the middle of it. She apologizes later, and takes Tsubasa to Seicomart, promising to buy him a meal.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2?

Tsubasa and Minami, as seen in the anime

Given the latest episode adapted 2 chapters from Kai Ikada's manga, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2 will cover the next two to three chapters. As such, fans can expect to see Minami and Tsubasa going to the Winter Festival together on a weekend.

They will click selfies together, watch snow statues, enjoy fun rides, and eat delicious food items. If Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 2 covers the manga's fifth chapter, fans can expect to see Tsubasa's grandmother making her anime debut.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.