Bocchi the Rock manga achieves a new milestone with 3 million copies in circulation 

Bocchi the Rock manga has reached a total of 3 million copies in circulation with just its first six volumes. With that, the series achieved a new milestone, following the success of its anime. This is a huge rise considering the manga's slow sales in the past.

Bocchi the Rock, written and illustrated by Aki Hamazi, is a Japanese four-panel manga series. It began serialization in Houbunsha's seinen manga magazine Manga Time Kirara Max in December 2017. Since then, its chapters have been collected into six compiled volumes, with a seventh on the way.

Aki Hamazi's Bocchi the Rock manga has 3 million copies in circulation. While the manga series began in December 2017, the series only reached a circulation count of 2 million copies by March 2023. Even the rise to two million copies was after the release of the anime in the Fall 2022 anime season.

However, since March 2023, the manga series managed to sell another million copies worldwide, helping the series have a total of 3 million copies in circulation with just six manga volumes.

Bocchi the Rock manga volume 7 is set to be released in the Fall of 2024. However, that is just the Japanese version of the manga.

As for the English versions of the manga, Yen Press has only released one volume up till now, with a second volume set to be released on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Meanwhile, the third volume is set to be released on May 21, 2024.

What is Bocchi the Rock manga about?

High school student Hitori "Bocchi" Gotou has no social life. Therefore, she spent her alone time practicing her guitar, hoping that she would one day become part of a band and inadvertently get famous. Hence, to take her first step, Hitori dreamt of creating a school band to help her elevate her social standing.

Unfortunately, her poor social skills failed her, forcing her to practice her guitar alone for years. Nevertheless, she did gain online popularity after posting guitar covers for some popular songs.

That's when one day, Bocchi is spotted by Nijika Ijichi, who recruited her into her band - Kessoku Band after one of their members left them.

While Bocchi was overwhelmed with the sudden changes in her life, she liked it and tried her best to enhance her social skills and play for the band, hoping that it will be the start of something bigger.