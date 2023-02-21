Where to watch Bocchi the Rock anime?

Since February 21 marks the birthday of Bocchi the Rock's Hitori Gotoh, fans may want to catch up with the anime once more, although it is often confusing for fans to find out where they can watch the same. As is evident from the ratings for the anime that finished airing last year, it promises to be an interesting watch.

Bocchi the Rock!, written and illustrated by Aki Hamaji, is a Japanese four-panel manga series. It has been serialized in Houbunsha's seinen manga magazine Manga Time Kirara Max since December 2017, following which its chapters have been collected in five tankobon volumes.

Where can fans watch Bocchi the Rock! anime?

Hitori "Bocchi" Gotou as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Bocchi the Rock! is available to watch on a variety of streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Bilibili Global.

While one can watch Bocchi the Rock! in multiple countries on Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global, the availability for the same varies from one location to another for Aniplus Asia and Bahamut Anime Crazy.

The anime was first announced on February 18, 2021. It was animated by CloverWorks and directed by Keiichirō Saitō, with Yūsuke Yamamoto serving as assistant director. The anime aired from October 9 to December 25, 2022, on Tokyo MX and other networks.

What was the plot of Bocchi the Rock!?

Nijika Ijichi, Ikuyo Kita, Ryou Yamada, and Hitori Gotou as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Hitori "Bocchi" Gotou is a lonely and socially anxious girl who yearns to make friends and perform live with a band. While her personality is quite contrasting from her interests, she still keeps devoting her time to playing the guitar.

Things change on a fateful day when Bocchi gets an opportunity to join a band, and she takes it. She is invited by the outgoing drummer Nijika Ijichi to Kessoku Band after their guitarist, Ikuyo Kita, flees before their first show.

While their first show does not turn too many heads, the band members are happy and feel empowered due to their shared love for music. Following the incident, the previous guitarist rejoins the band, and Bocchi starts to find happiness in performing while making the most of their fleeting high school days.

Will there be a second season?

Kessoku Band members as seen performing in the anime (Image via CloveWorks)

Bocchi the Rock! anime will most likely be renewed for a second season. The anime's first season was well-received by the audience, following which it secured a rating of 8.93 (as of writing this article) on MyAnimeList.

Thus, there is a good chance that the anime studio CloverWorks would like to capitalize on the first season's success to release a second season as well.

Ikuyo Kita, Ryou Yamada, Hitori Gotou, and Nijika Ijichi as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As far as the availability of content is concerned, the first season of the anime adapted about 20 chapters from the manga, which means there are more than 30 chapters left to be adapted for the second season.

Similar to the first season, the task of adapting a four-panel manga could be tough for CloverWorks, due to which it may take some time before the studio announces the second season. Nevertheless, fans can be hopeful for the same.

