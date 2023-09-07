10 most popular Gyaru Girls in Anime, ranked

Gyaru is a Japanese fashion subculture that emerged in the 1970s and likely drew inspiration from the Bōsōzoku and Sukeban cultures. Mostly referred to women, Gyarus sported colorful makeup, numerous accessories, and nail polish while often flaunting dyed (frequently blonde) hair and tanned skin. This fashion rebels against traditional Japanese beauty standards by encouraging freedom of expression through unique fashion choices.
The Japanese society held the culture in a negative regard, believing it promoted delinquency among teenage girls. Gyaru girls, or gals, defied societal norms and created a worldwide identity. Although the culture has significantly decreased in popularity, Gyarus have remained an essential part of the anime industry.
Gyarus possess intelligence, kindness, and an unmatched friendliness within the anime world. These individuals embrace their unique style and radiate confidence while doing so. Their flirtatious yet jovial nature appeals to fans worldwide and makes them a constant part of the anime culture.
From Marin Kitagawa to Yukana Yame: Here are 10 Most Popular Gyaru Girls throughout the Anime Universe
10) Sakura (Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro)
Sakura appears to be a charming and flirtatious gyaru girl, but there is more to her than meets the eye. She holds immense popularity among her male peers and enjoys teasing Naoto Hachiouji. Sakura does possess a manipulative side; however, her intentions are not malicious. Her actions stem from a desire to be pampered and engage with those around her.
Sakura effortlessly blends her kind, laid-back personality with a stylish flair, even in her school uniform. It's evident why she stands out among the popular clique. While not as glamorous or heavily accessorized as other gyarus, her dyed hair, tan skin, and selective adornments make her unique.
9) Shiipon (Akiba Maid War)
Constantly seeking new horizons and refusing to settle in one place, Shiipon is a carefree and adventurous gyaru girl. By an unexpected turn of events, she found herself working at the Oinky Doink Cafe.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding her employment, Shiipon embraces her role as a maid and maintains excellent camaraderie with her colleagues. In essence, she embodies a relaxed and easygoing nature, prioritizing enjoyment while fulfilling her work responsibilities.
Shiipon's makeup skills are impressive, evident in her flawless application of blue eyeshadow, subtle blush, and pale pink lip color. This unique combination would challenge most, but Shiipon effortlessly shines and stands out amidst her peers.
8) Junko Enoshima (Danganronpa)
Junko's sense of style is perfectly aligned with gyaru trends. However, she has a unique and somewhat darker interpretation compared to most gyaru girls, who typically prefer brighter colors. Interestingly enough, this contrast foreshadows her true personality.
Junko appears to be a typical gyaru girl, projecting an image of excessive friendliness and cheerfulness. However, beneath this facade lies profound apathy and highly unpredictable mood swings. She quickly grows bored if she has to maintain her charade for too long.
She possesses remarkable intelligence and manipulative abilities and displays no remorse for her actions. Her ability to switch moods instantly keeps others in constant anticipation, generating fear over what she might do next.
7) Yuria Niguredou (Mieruko-Chan)
Despite her youthful appearance, Yuria is a high school student. Her bleached blonde hair, a common feature among gyarus, demonstrates faded pink tips. As for her attire, Yuria often adorns her uniform with mushroom accessories and incorporates gothic lolita fashion elements into her look. Overall, she embraces an edgier interpretation of the traditional gyaru fashion style.
Like her appearance, Yuria stands out from the crowd of typical gyarus. She possesses a pushy, fearless, and assertive attitude that even intimidates some people. However, she is timid underneath, having never experienced true friendship before.
Her newfound companionship with Miko and Hana occupies a significant portion of her time. Despite her limited powers, Yuria aspires to become an exceptional medium while remaining inherently kind-hearted.
6) Nana Sunohara (Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-Sou)
Nana bears a striking resemblance to her older sister, Ayaka. However, Nana identifies as a gyaru girl with tan skin, popular within this subculture. Like her sister, Nana boasts naturally blonde hair, albeit slightly longer. While she prefers minimal accessories, her fashion choices throughout the show exhibit both diversity and trendiness.
Nana embodies kindness and patience, much like her sister. However, she radiates a vibrant energy and unwavering optimism. In stark contrast, Aki is a shy and anxious individual who harbors insecurities about his appearance. Consequently, he tends to feel apprehensive in social situations. Despite this difference, Nana consistently extends her friendliness towards Aki, understanding his insecurity over his looks.
5) Marin Kitagawa (My Dress-Up Darling!)
Marin has captivated fans with her impeccable style, unwavering confidence, and warm personality. She effortlessly combines fashion-forward choices with unique accessories, always ensuring a touch of excitement with her pink contacts whenever she ventures out. Her perfectly manicured nails never fail to display a dazzling shade of pink glitter that adds an extra sparkle to her overall allure.
Marin has a diverse collection of outfits for non-school occasions, tailored according to the event. Her confidence remains resolute even when donning more revealing ensembles.
Marin occasionally feels embarrassed over minor mishaps like forgetting to wear her contacts when Wakana visits her. However, what sets Marin apart as a remarkable character is her unwavering maturity and the genuine bond she shares with Wakana. She firmly believes in not judging others based on their interests and hobbies, having experienced prejudice for being an otaku.
4) Galko (Please Tell Me! Galko-Chan)
Galko finds herself constantly judged based on her appearance and fashion choices. Due to these judgments, people often label her as promiscuous and trying to be seductive. Her name directly connects with the gyaru subculture and adds to the misconception. Her best friends appear more conventional in comparison.
However, these assumptions are far from the truth. Galko embodies innocence and inexperience, often feeling embarrassed when discussions arise about her physique. Despite accessorizing her outfits, she harbors a genuine fear of body modifications such as piercings.
She possesses a love for cooking and frequently prepares her lunches. Galko and her sister, also a gyaru, enjoy exchanging clothes and accessories. However, Galko feels slightly uncomfortable when her sister borrows her school uniform.
3) Sakura Hibiki (How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?)
A pleasant gyaru girl with an enormous appetite, Sakura catches the eye of her peers with her striking combination of blonde hair and tan skin. Motivated by the realization that her overeating habits have caused weight gain, Sakura decides to join a gym.
Sakura discovers her innate talent for combat sports, particularly boxing. Initially daunted by the idea of joining a gym, she gradually gains self-assurance and makes remarkable progress in her abilities.
2) Yuzuko “Yuzu” Aihara (Citrus)
Proudly embracing her gyaru, Yuzu takes great delight in adorning herself with an abundance of accessories, vibrant makeup, and eye-catching piercings. However, her enthusiasm clashes with the school's strict no-makeup policy. Undeterred, she strives to express femininity as best she can within these confines. Yuzu's penchant for customizing her school uniform lands her in trouble with the student council.
Sometimes, she may give the impression of not being too intelligent or being excessively focused on her appearance. However, it would be incorrect to label Yuzu as unintelligent. She achieves good grades and showcases a domestic side by often preparing meals for herself and Mei.
1) Yukana Yame (My First Girlfriend Is A Gal)
Yukana confidently sports her signature Gyaru look with blonde hair, numerous accessories, flaunting fake nails and meticulously done makeup. While being fashion-forward, Yukana remains guarded against anything vulgar or obscene, promptly dismissing such matters as distasteful.
It didn't take long for Yukana to discern Junichi's ulterior motives when he confessed his love to her solely out of his desire to lose his virginity. Despite this realization, Yukana agreed to become his girlfriend.
She frequently teases and flirts with Junichi to embarrass him. As the series progresses, Yukana starts developing romantic feelings for him and seeks advice on improving their relationship. She displays a caring nature towards him and her friends, yet experiences jealousy when other girls flirt with Junichi.
Gyaru girls in anime are widely recognized for their distinct fashion-oriented lifestyle. They possess intelligence and care and exude a friendly demeanor that sets them apart within the anime universe.
This curated list of the top 10 gyaru girls in anime showcases this unique fashion subculture's multifaceted trends and expressions. Each character, starting from Marin Kitagawa with her deep passion for cosplay to Yukana Yame fearlessly embracing unconventional fashion choices, embodies an unwavering determination to express themselves and celebrate their individuality.
