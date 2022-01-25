The Orbital Children voice cast: Natsumi Fujiwara, Azumi Waki, and others in the anime

The Orbital Children is all ready to drop on Netflix on January 28, with its first part. The Japanese anime space adventure series follows five children, two of whom were born on the Moon and three from Earth, who are stranded on a Japanese space station following a horrific accident.

Set in outer space in 2045, hopes for their survival are bleak as they depend on a narrowband, some low intelligence AI, a social network, and a drone piloted through an AR device. Will they make it safe and alive?

Here is the stacked main voice cast for The Orbital Children.

Voice cast for The Orbital Children

1) Natsumi Fujiwara as Touya Sagami

Natsumi Fujiwara is an acclaimed actress, known for her roles in 86, Hataraku Saibo!! Saikyo no Teki, and AI: The Somnium Files. She has also voiced Chihiro Komiya in Shōnen Maid, Tōru Mutsuki in Tokyo Ghoul: re, Daigo Shigeno in Major 2nd, and Abigail Jones in Great Pretender.

2) Kensho Ono as Taiyo Tsukuba

Kensho Ono is a Japanese actor and singer best known for his titular role in the anime series Kuroko's Basketball. His other credits include playing the roles of Slaine Troyard in Aldnoah.Zero, Yuya Sakaki in Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, Hakuryu Ren in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic and Giorno Giovanna in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

Kensho Ono is also known as the Japanese dub voice of Harry Potter in the Japanese version of the popular franchise. He is also the Japanese voice for Diluc from the open-world RPG, Genshin Impact.

3) Azumi Waki as Konoha B Nanase

Azumi Waki is a Japanese voice actress and singer from Tokyo who made her debut in 2015, voicing the role of Sanae Katagiri in the video game The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls. She is also known for her role as Galko in Please Tell Me! Galko-chan, Maika Sakuranomiya in Blend S, and Senko in The Helpful Fox Senko-san.

In January 2020, she made her debut as a solo singer under Nippon Columbia.

Others in the anime

The Orbital Children also features Chinatsu Akasaki as Mina Misasa, Yumiko Kobayashi as Hiroshi Tanegashima, and Mariya Ise as Houston Nasa.

Catch the Japanese anime streaming on Netflix from January 28, 2022.

