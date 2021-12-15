Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream date speculation

Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream is currently the most awaited event for the community. With the release of Arataki Itto, players are now patiently waiting for the next playable characters, Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Although the official date has not been announced by miHoYo, the date for the next live stream can be speculated based on the previous special program. Going by the date, the Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream may air on Christmas Eve, December 24.

Expected date for Genshin Impact 2.4 special program

Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.



Genshin Impact did not set an official date for the 2.4 special programs. However, miHoYo usually broadcast the live stream one week after the second phase of the current version. Thus, following the previous timeframes, the live stream may air around December 24. Furthermore, since the date is around a public holiday, Christmas Eve, there is also a chance where Genshin Impact will delay it to another day.

On another note, the Genshin Impact 2.4 release date may be on January 5, 2022, based on the usual six-week update schedule. Players can expect tons of new stuff for the next version.

What to expect in Genshin Impact version 2.4

1) New Cryo character, Shenhe

Shenhe is a Cryo-polearm wielder in Genshin Impact. Although the rarity is not revealed, judging by the new and exquisite polearm she is wielding, Shenhe may be a new 5-star character. However, fans can only know by watching the next special program for official information.

Even with the limited official announcement, many interesting facts have been revealed regarding Shenhe's background. One of them is how Cloud Retainer and Shenhe have a teacher-student relationship. More details can be found here.

2) New Geo character, Yun Jin

#TheGameAwards #GenshinImpact First look of Yun Jin has officially been revealed at The Game Awards 2021, release confirmed in version 2.4! First look of Yun Jin has officially been revealed at The Game Awards 2021, release confirmed in version 2.4!#TheGameAwards #GenshinImpact https://t.co/vHn8vphkt4

Yun Jin is another character teased alongside Shenhe on the same day. In addition, similar to Shenhe, Yun Jin is also a polearm character. However, the difference is Yun Jin possesses a Geo vision.

The fact that Yun Jin is a Geo character but wielding a Dragon's Bane, a polearm that increases damage against Pyro and Hydro-affected enemies, raises questions about how her skills work. This query will definitely increase players' interest in Shenhe.

3) New boss and ascension material

Following the trends of the previous version, every time a new 5-star character is available, there will be a new boss that will drop their ascension material. In Genshin Impact version 2.4, assuming that Shenhe is the next 5-star character, there may be a new boss that players need to defeat to gain the required materials.

4) Increase Sacred Sakura's Favor to level 50

jude @grapebats thread of some things i did in genshin to help get me to 250 electro sigils (for anyone still struggling who wants to upgrade the sacred sakura tree to lvl 50 in 2.3)! thread of some things i did in genshin to help get me to 250 electro sigils (for anyone still struggling who wants to upgrade the sacred sakura tree to lvl 50 in 2.3)! https://t.co/TkANJ75f1Q

Sacred Sakura's Favor has been in Genshin Impact ever since version 2.0. By giving Electro Sigils obtained from opening treasure chests to the Sakura tree, players will increase the level and receive multiple rewards.

Currently, the Sacred Sakura's Favor level is capped to level 40 only, while the maximum level is 50. However, since version 2.3 does not allow players to increase the level, they might expect Genshin Impact to release the restriction in the next version.

With the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream, fans will receive loads of information and confirmation for the addition in the next version. Hopefully, along with Shenhe and Yunjin banner, there will be a rerun banner of old characters like Xiao and Ganyu in Genshin Impact.

