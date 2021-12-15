Blue Oni in Genshin Impact: Past and all you need to know

Arataki Itto, the newest five-star character in Genshin Impact, is a descendent of the Crimson Oni clan, and the founder of the Arataki gang. Itto's story quest is now available in the game, owing to which the community learned about Blue Oni and Crimson Oni.

The fairy tale was first narrated to Paimon and travelers at the Bantan Sango agency, and was later confirmed by Arataki Itto himself.

It is worth noting that the article below contains spoilers for Itto's story quest in Genshin Impact.

Who is Blue Oni in Genshin Impact?

As per the fairy tale, Crimson Oni and Blue Oni were best friends. However, Crimson Oni wished to interact with the humans, while Blue Oni resisted human interaction.

To help his friend get along with the humans, Blue Oni deliberately troubled them. Crimson Oni pretended to chase out Blue Oni, due to which humans accepted him into society.

Soon after, Crimson Oni started living with humans, but Blue Oni left. Even though Crimson Oni loved the company of humans, he always wanted Blue Oni to come back.

In his story quest, Itto further reveals that after years of clashes, the Blue Oni and Crimson Oni clans split. While the former agreed to live away from humans, the latter promised that they'll interact with humans, but never at the cost of their self respect.

Traveler and Paimon, after knowing the truth, join Itto in finding the actual culprit of the mischief that took place in Inazuma. They eventually find Takuya, a descendent of the Blue Oni clan.

The current situation of Blue Oni in Genshin Impact

Both Blue Oni and Crimson Oni clans still exist in Genshin Impact, but their conditions vary heavily. The Crimson Oni clan has connected with humans, but the Blue Oni clan is struggling to survive.

The worsening conditions of the Blue Oni clan compelled Takuya to join a vagrant group of supplies.

However, it is safe to assume that the Blue Oni clan will soon flourish. Both Arataki Itto and Granny Oni have pledged to begin their preparations to help the clan.

Okay, I've seen people saying that this is a new character. This is Takuya from Itto's Story Quest. He is a Blue Oni. He is not going to be a playable character, he is just a generic NPC.

As of now, both Arataki Itto and Takuya are in jail as they were captured by the Tenryou Commission in Inazauma. Players can expect to learn more about the Oni clans in the second part of Itto's story quest, which will most likely begin after he and Takuya are released from jail.

