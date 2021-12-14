Genshin Impact 2.4 to unlock level 50 Sacred Sakura tree, suggests new leak

The Sacred Sakura tree in Genshin Impact is a brilliant incentive for players to explore the islands of Inazuma. By opening chests and leveling up the Statues of Seven, they can get Electro Sigils.

Donating 25 Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura tree unlocks a new level with exciting rewards. Currently, the maximum level is 40, but leaks have suggested that this will increase with the upcoming 2.4 update.

Genshin Impact Sacred Sakura tree-level will increase with arrival of Enkanomiya

The maximum level of the Sacred Sakura tree in Inazuma was extended to Lv. 40 in the 2.2 update. Since then, many players have fully explored the region and are eagerly waiting to receive more rewards from the tree.

Patch 2.4 will bring in a new region called Enkanomiya located under the Watatsumi island. The underwater area is big enough to have teleport waypoints and will naturally have chests and Electro Sigils.

Hence, it makes perfect sense for miHoYo to finally extend the level of the Sacred Sakura tree to Lv. 50.

Sacred Sakura tree's upcoming rewards from Lv. 41-50 revealed

Interestingly, leakers revealed all the available rewards from the Sacred Sakura tree a few months ago. These include:

5 Fragile Resin

9,600 XP

500 Mystic Enhancement Ore

2.5 million Mora

30 Talent Books

5 Northlander Billets for Claymores, Polearms, Bows, Catalysts, and Swords

5 Crowns of Insight

20 Acquaint Fates

10 Intertwined Fates

4 Inazuma Shrine of Depths keys

It is self-evident that leveling up the Sacred Sakura tree in Inazuma is highly beneficial for Genshin Impact users, especially F2P and low spenders. They can get free wishes, talent level-up materials, and other essential resources for character building.

It is worth noting that Lv. 50 is the maximum achievable level on the Sacred Sakura tree, implying that new levels might not be introduced after the 2.4 update.

However, maxing out the tree is a lot harder than it seems. Getting all the Electro Sigils in Inazuma requires gamers to open almost every chest in the region, complete World Quests, find all Electrocoli and solve a ton of mind-boggling puzzles.

Overall, the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact seems to be loaded with a lot of new content. New characters, bosses, regions, and mechanics will arrive in just three weeks.

As of now, Eula and Albedo's banners in Genshin Impact 2.3 have been replaced by Arataki Itto and Gorou. A new Epitome Invocation banner with Itto's signature Claymore and Skyward Harp is also available.

