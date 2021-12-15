How Itto banner pity and soft pity works in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact character event banner has just been rotated, introducing Itto and Gorou as new playable characters.

While Itto takes the stage as the main DPS character, Gorou is a support unit with team-buffing abilities. Over the next three weeks, plenty of Genshin Impact players will summon for these two new Geo characters. As always, the odds of getting these characters depend partly on each player's character banner pity.

How pity works in the Genshin Impact Itto banner

Every banner in Genshin Impact, including Itto's, operates with a pity mechanic. Pity determines how often players get four-star and five-star summons.

Itto's event banner has both four-star and five-star pity. Four-star pity refers to the amount of wishes since the last four-star or better summon. Likewise, five-star pity counts the amount of wishes since the last five-star. Both pities carry over when the character banner rotates, so players maintain their pity from Eula and Albedo's banners.

ⱽⁱ @itadorisukuna welp there goes my pity for itto xd at least eula came home <3 welp there goes my pity for itto xd at least eula came home <3 https://t.co/kP33hUjLND

Genshin Impact players always get a four-star or better within 10 pulls of their previous non-three-star wish. If the last four-star wish on the banner was not a featured character, the next four-star is guaranteed to come from the featured roster.

Furthermore, players always get a five-star summon within 90 pulls from their last one. Like with four-star pity, Genshin Impact players are guaranteed to get the featured five-star if their last one came from the standard banner. Otherwise, there's just a 50-50 chance to get the banner-exclusive unit.

Gamers can check both four-star and five-star pity under the 'History' tab of the character event banner.

Itto's banner with five-star pity at 29 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thankfully, the five-star pity for Itto's banner also has a hidden mechanic known as soft pity. This refers to the increased five-star drop rates on the character banner, beginning around the time that pity reaches 75. With soft pity, Genshin Impact players rarely need to use 90 wishes just for one five-star unit.

The Itto and Gorou banner will be active for the next three weeks, ending on January 5 when the 2.4 update is released. Gorou will likely enter the standard banner roster after 2.3 ends, but Genshin Impact players may not see Itto's banner again for several months.

