Where does Mieruko Chan anime end in the manga? Explained

Mieruko Chan, created by Tomoki Izumi, is a captivating Japanese manga series that first debuted in November 2018. It gained popularity through serialization in Kadokawa's ComicWalker magazine and has since released nine tankōbon volumes. Notably, Yen Press holds the license for distributing this manga in North America.
An anime television series adaptation by Passione aired from October to December 2021. It was directed by Yuki Ogawa, with scripts written by Kenta Ihara, and character designs by Takahiro Kishida. The anime adaptation of Mieruko-chan concluded on December 19, 2021. It covered up to chapter 23 of the manga, indicating the potential for a second season due to the abundance of source material.
Mieruko Chan: Which chapter to start reading the manga from after finishing the anime
If you have finished watching the anime and wish to continue the story, it is recommended to start reading the manga from chapter 24.
The anime concluded with the shrine spirits protecting Miko, exorcising Zen's mother's spirit, and liberating him from other dark entities as a result. The manga picks up from this point, introducing new characters and storylines.
Mieruko Chan Season 1: A brief overview
Mieruko Chan, a horror comedy series, follows the story of Miko Yotsuya, a high school girl who unexpectedly develops the ability to perceive ghosts. However, unlike conventional horror narratives, Miko doesn't engage in battles or exorcisms with these spectral entities. Instead, she consciously chooses to disregard their presence and feign ignorance.
Mieruko Chan, a thrilling series that seamlessly combines horror and comedy, has received widespread acclaim for its unique blend of genres. With its relatable protagonist, it is an ideal choice for fans who enjoy both chilling suspense and humor. This captivating show guarantees to evoke laughter and screams in equal measure.
Mieruko Chan Season 1 finale explained
As the episode begins, two shrine spirits come to Miko's aid, protecting her from a menacing ghost who turns out to be Zen's mother. Overwhelmed with relief, Miko sheds tears as she realizes she has survived the harrowing encounter. The spirits haunting Zen gradually transform into radiant light and vanish, easing the latter's torment by dispelling his mother and other dark apparitions.
Finally liberated, Zen is no longer haunted. In a heartwarming conclusion, Miko allows Zen to adopt the cat he saved from a potential accident.
In school, Miko suddenly recalls the shrine spirits. Feeling grateful, she decides to visit the shrine and offer them tokens of appreciation. However, it becomes apparent that the spirits aren't satisfied with her gestures and seem poised to harm her. At that moment, she abruptly awakens and realizes this was a terrifying nightmare she had been experiencing.
Life continues to unfold for Miko, leaving her puzzled as to how she suddenly acquired the ability to see supernatural beings and why this phenomenon occurred in the first place. The enigmatic shrine spirits also remain shrouded in mystery. Interestingly enough, Miko finds it easier now to disregard most of these eerie apparitions. However, one thing remains certain: She possesses newfound bravery to confront them directly in the future.
Conclusion
Mieruko Chan, an exceptional anime filled with potential, has garnered a devoted fanbase. The ongoing manga series provides ample source material for a potential second season. Those with an affinity for horror and comedy should give Mieruko-chan a chance.
