'How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?' anime ending explained

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? was dubbed one of the best comedy series of 2019 by the Crunchyroll Awards.

The show not only presents a plethora of enjoyable characters and cute moments, but also comes with a very inspirational narrative injected into the backdrop.

The anime series How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? or How Many Kilograms of Dumbbell Can You Lift?, as it is known in Japan, is based on the sports manga of the same name written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by MAAM. Following the success of its serialization, an anime adaptation was announced on January 15, 2019 and it finally began airing on July 3 that year, drawing to a close on September 18, 2019.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? anime

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? has a very wholesome ending, sure to leave viewers motivated

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? follows the weight loss journey of protagonist Hibiki Sakura, a second-year high school student. The 12-episode slice-of-life anime show takes viewers on a joyride as Hibiki navigates life amidst her new-found motivation to lose weight.

The final episode sees Hibiki and Akemi go head-to-head in the Miss Nikunoshima contest, after they visit Nikunoshima with Machio and the rest of the members of the Silverman Gym.

The ladies thus get the chance to showcase their hard work and the effort that they put into their training throughout the anime.

Hibiki and Akemi bulldoze through the contest with hand stands and pushups before getting tied for first place. Ultimately, Hibiki claims victory when she awes everyone with her punching prowess.

Viewers also found out that Jason and Kutaro, who had missed out on the trip, were actually stranded out at sea and were later rescued by Harnold.

The final moments of the show displayed the look of contentment on Hibiki's face after she realized that her training finally yielded results.

The show has resonated tremendously among anime fans who are embarking on a weight loss journey themselves.

Will How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? have a second season?

The last episode of the show was released way back on September 18, 2019, almost four years ago. Since the manga is on its seventeenth volume and is still ongoing, fans have begun wondering if Hibiki will be back on screen with a second season.

Unfortunately, Doga Kobo, the production studio of the anime, has been silent on the matter and thus we do not have any official confirmation about a new season being in production.

The anime How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift? is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, which summarizes the show as follows:

"Hibiki Sakura’s love for food is starting to affect her size, but training at her local gym is pretty intimidating! After meeting her handsome personal trainer, Machio, Hibiki bites the bullet and starts her quest for a hot bod!"

