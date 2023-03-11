My Hero Academia season 6 end date announced

My Hero Academia season 6 is nearing its end, with only a few episodes left for the installment to conclude. The anime is currently focusing on the Dark Hero Arc, where Deku is seen leaving U.A. High School to track down the League of Villains.

The end date for season 6 has also been announced on Twitter, with episode 25 scheduled to be streamed globally on Crunchyroll. The season will end on March 25, 2023, with the release of episode 25. The anime will reportedly not take any breaks in the coming weeks and will release the two remaining episodes as per schedule.

My Hero Academia is scheduled to end on March 25, 2023

My Hero Academia season 6 has received both praise and criticism from fans, with some expressing displeasure with the anime's pacing and tone. Produced by Studio Bones, season 6 has been released in two consecutive cours, comprising a total of 25 episodes. With 23 episodes out of the 25 having been released, the anime is rapidly nearing its end.

The end date for season 6 is March 25, 2023, with no apparent breaks in between. The two remaining episodes will be released in the coming weeks and will conclude the Dark Hero Arc, featuring Deku and his friends from U.A. High School. Currently, the pacing of the anime suggests that the season will end with the introduction of America's No. 1 Pro Hero, Star and Stripe.

Deku vs Class 1-A as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

This will not only create intrigue for season 7 but will also lay the foundation for the Star and Stripe Arc, which is one of the final arcs of the manga. After this, there are only two remaining arcs, namely the U.A. Traitor Arc and the current Final War Arc. With the anime rapidly catching up to the manga, it will be interesting to see what season 7 of My Hero Academia brings to the table.

Episode 23 of season 6 was released on March 11 and covered a major section of the conflict between Deku and his friends. In the episode, Deku can be seen trying to escape, with his attempts being thwarted by his friends from Class 1-A. Important characters such as Bakugo, Shoto, Froppy Ochako, and more all try and reason with him, giving support and pleading for him to share the immense burden he shoulders.

Ochako as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The episode is emotionally charged and features a few scenes of action between Deku and his classmates. Towards the end of the episode, Deku finally expresses the desire to return to U.A. High. However, upon returning, he is met with protests, which make him want to leave again. Ochako Uraraka comforts him in this situation and refuses to let him go. The episode ends on a powerful note, with the future looking a little more hopeful.

The pacing of episode 23 has been criticized by fans, with many commenting that it diminished the impact of the conflict between Deku and his friends. The pacing for the entire My Hero Academia season 6 has been rather choppy and has worked to the detriment of the story. However, it's left to be seen if the animators will redeem themselves with the remaining two episodes of the season.

