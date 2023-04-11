Akiba Maid War season 2: P.A Works' dark-comedy hit anime's renewal status explored

Fans of P.A. Works' anime, Akiba Maid War, are already anticipating the release of Akiba Maid War season 2, after the series' stunning conclusion. In the closing episode of the first season of Akiba Maid War, fans saw Nagi's fellow maids realize that Ranko's killer was a lone survivor. While Nagi did not plan for Ranko to be killed, she chose to let the killer maid leave in order to end the conflict; however, Nagomi plans for revenge.

Later, after going through Ranko's personal items, Nagomi decided not to start the fight. Nevertheless, some of the Creatureland maids decided to kill the Pigs maid. On the day of the attack by the Creatureland maids, Nagomi performs a song and dances on stage, despite the fact that Nagi shoots her in the torso and shoots another maid for admiring her show.

Nagi shot Nagomi in the final moments but is subsequently shot by the same maid who murdered Ranko and is impaled by an Okachimachi bamboo spear. However, 19 years later, in 2018, violence among maids has been totally eradicated.

Season 2 of the original anime Akiba Maid War is unlikely to be released in 2023

As previously noted, fans are wondering when the next season of Akiba Maid War will be released after the completion of the first installment of the dark comedy hit anime. As with the previous season, the second installment will most likely feature a diverse cast of individuals and portray the distinct culture of Maid cafés.

Unfortunately, there is no word on when the second season will be released. Additionally, because the anime is an original, unless a screenplay is available, the second season must be written from scratch, which takes a lot of time. As a result, the release of the next season will be dependent on the studio.

Nonetheless, fans can expect to learn about the anime's renewed status in late 2023 or early 2024. It has been rated 7.6 out of 10 on MyAnimeList, 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb, and 4.7 out of 5 on HiDive, giving the series a huge boost in popularity. Thus, fans believe the anime will soon be renewed and await an official announcement about the same.

The first season of the anime is currently available on HiDive and Crunchyroll in some regions.

All about Akiba Maid War anime

The anime is set in Akihabara, the heart of the universe for the most unusual hobbies and amusements. Nagomi Wahira, one of the main characters of the Akiba Maid Cafe anime, arrives in Akihabara in the spring of 1999, yearning to be a charming maid. In Café Ton Tokoton, also known as the Pig Hut, she swiftly dons an apron.

However, adapting to life in lively Akihabara isn't as simple as pouring tea and charming customers. There, Nagomi is partnered with the stern Ranko, who never appears to smile. She must exert all of her efforts to put the Pig Hut above all the other maid cafés contending for the top spot.

A still from Akiba Maid War (Image via Cygames/ P. A. Works)

Nagomi soon carves out a space for herself among the glitz and glamour of life at Pig Hut. However, she soon discovers that the world of maid cafés is far more competitive than she thought.

The Japanese anime television series Akiba Maid War was developed by Cygames and P.A. Works. It was helmed by Soichi Masui, with character designs by Manabu Nii and music by Yoshihiro Ike. Soichi Masui is well-known for his work on other anime series such as Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Psycho-Pass, and more.

Manabu Nii is well known for his work on Deadman Wonderland, Sword Art Online II, Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom, and other projects. The anime was written by Yoshihiro Hiki, who also composed the music.

