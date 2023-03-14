Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai season 2 release date prediction

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai surpassed all expectations when it was released, proving to be more than the standard slice of life that everyone had given it credit for. Now with one season and a movie that has already been released, fans are clamoring for the next installment of Mai Sakurajima's story.

Season one of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ran for 13 episodes from October 4 to December 27, 2018. Consequently, a sequel movie called Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl was released on June 15, 2019, to satiate excited fans.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai.

What is known about the release of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai?

The anime is based on Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's light novel series called Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (known in Japan as Seishun Buta Yaro). The first season adapted the first five volumes of the manga series, while 6 and 7 were animated in the form of the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl movie.

Aniplex 2022 saw future announcements for the franchise. As such, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai anime sequel, which would focus on Volumes 8 and 9 of the light novels Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Going Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Child, was also revealed.

The Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai anime sequel may be classed as a movie rather than an anime season 2, given that only two volumes of the light novels are being translated. It will likely premiere sometime in 2023.

What is Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpari about?

While the initial thoughts on the character design, the bunny-costume-wearing girl and the title might make the series seem like a generic harem anime or standard slice of life, the light novel and its consequent anime adaptation delve into deeper themes.

The story revolves around high school student Sakuta Azusagawa noticing a girl rummaging through the library while wearing a bunny costume. Mai Sakurajima is revealed to be the girl's name; she first attained fame as a young child, but has recently put her career on hold for unidentified reasons. Although Mai is well-liked at school, nobody pays her any attention until Sakuta discovers her.

The latter decides to assist Mai in getting back on track after realizing she has Adolescent Syndrome. While Sakuta seeks to unravel the enigma around it, his actions entice additional girls who have the same problem. With the characters Sakuta interacts within the program, issues of social integration and self-esteem are evident. The story celebrates his ability to help them get better or overcome their mental block.

In December 2015, a seinen manga magazine published by ASCII Media Works started serializing a Tsugumi Nanamiya-illustrated manga adaptation of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunnygirl Senpai.

