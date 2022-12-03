Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai 3rd sequel releases key visual

The third sequel to Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai released a new key visual on Saturday, December 3. Alongside the key visual came the announcement from staff that the project will play in theaters, seemingly suggesting that it will be a movie-length feature.

The film’s events, as well as previous projects in the franchise such as Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, are all based on Hajime Kamoshida’s light novels of the same name. Previous adaptations of Kamoshida’s work have included both television and feature film approaches.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai 3rd sequel news as well as recaps previous information.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai featuring Kaede Azusagawa

The most recent key visual for Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai’s third sequel features Kaede Azusagawa. In the visual, Kaede is seen in her hikikomori outfit of panda onesies in a puddle’s reflection, as well as in her outfit for attending high school along with her brother, Sakuta.

The project will adapt the eighth and ninth novels in the series, which primarily detail Sakuta and Mai’s waning time together, as well as Kaede's efforts to reintegrate herself into society. This most recent announcement did not specify the length of the project. However, it did announce that participating theaters are offering advance ticket sets that allow them to see both the Sister Venturing Out and Knapsack Kid projects from the series once each.

A short, 30-second teaser trailer was released for the project earlier this year, primarily featuring Kaede as well as what appeared to be a young Mai Sakurajima. Soichi Masui will be returning to direct this latest Rascal project at CloverWorks, with Masahiro Yokotani returning for composition and scripts and Satomi Tamura returning as character designer. The returning cast includes the following:

Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa

Asami Seto as Mai Sakurajima

Yurika Kubo as Kaede Azusagawa

Nao Toyama as Tome Koga

Atsumi Tanezaki as Rio Futaba

Maaya Uchida as Nodoka Toyohama

Inori Minase as Shoko Makinohara

The original Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2018, running for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America handled international streaming for the series, which was then distributed via Funimation, Crunchyroll, and other streaming services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl opened in theaters in Japan in June 2019, serving as an anime film that adapts the sixth and seventh volumes of the light novel series. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films handled the series' distribution in the United States. Yen Press currently releases the original light novel series in English.

Be sure to keep up with all general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

