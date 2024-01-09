One Piece Anime's latest Opening track trends at no.1 with more than 4.4 million views

One Piece anime’s latest opening theme song was trending at the no.1 spot and managed to cross 4 million views on YouTube. This video was uploaded by the One Piece anime’s official YouTube channel, and it put out staggering figures in a span of just 2 days.

The opening theme song in question was for the next story arc that the anime has begun adapting - the Egghead arc. It was performed by Hiroshi Kitadani, a name known to most One Piece fans. Kitadani has composed numerous opening theme songs for the anime in the past.

One Piece anime Egghead arc opening theme song by Hiroshi Kitadani

The aforementioned opening theme song is titled A~su!

It is upbeat and groovy and highlights Kitadani’s unique voice. That, paired with the operatic sections, did a great job in maintaining a fun atmosphere that the One Piece anime is known for.

Another reason for the video’s success is the animation sequence. One of the most striking features of the video was the choice of color. The masterful blending of pastel and vibrant colors paired with a unique art style made it incredibly appealing from an aesthetic standpoint.

Staff that worked on the animation sequence for the opening theme song

Members of the Straw Hat crew as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Toei Animation certainly has a team of talented animators who worked on this project. Megumi Ishitani provided the storyboard for the animation sequence. The first key animators are listed below:

Shin Kashiwaguma

Keisuke Mori

Chris

Naoki Tate

Takashi Kojima

Vincent Chansard

Bahi JD

Izumi Seguchi

Odashi

Honehone

Zhiguang Liu

Osumin

Ilya Kuvshinov

Ryo Onishi

These are some of the main animators who worked on the opening theme song for the Egghead story arc.

More about Hiroshi Kitadani

Hiroshi Kitadani is a renowned Japanese singer, who is most popular for performing One Piece anime’s first-ever opening theme song title, We Are. He started his career back in 1994, and was a part of a band named Stagger. His career took off after he launched a self-titled album 5 years later.

So far, he has performed 5 theme songs for the One Piece anime. The first one was titled We Are. The anime’s 15th opening song was titled We Go, which happened to be the artist’s second song for the anime.

Following this, he released We Can, which was the anime’s 19th opening theme song and then proceeded to release OVER THE TOP, which was One Piece anime’s 22nd opening theme song.

Finally, he released A~Su! which is the current opening theme song for the Egghead arc.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.