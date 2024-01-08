One Piece anime's explosive start to Egghead arc has fans worshipping Toei

One Piece anime finally began its Egghead Arc on January 7. With that, Toei Animation showcased its new art style and the anime's opening and ending themes, all while establishing the new arc. Hence, fans have been going ecstatic over Toei Animation's treatment of the series for the final saga.

The episode saw the Straw Hats come across a big warm Eddy. Zoro sliced it to reveal that Eddy had trapped a younger-looking Jewelry Bonney. During the scene, Luffy rescues the girl and Chopper, who are set to fall into the sea. Just then, a monster approached the Thousand Sunny from below to devour it.

One Piece anime leaves fans ecstatic over the final saga animation

One Piece anime fans loved the new animation style and agreed that it instantly fit the vibe of the new Egghead Arc. Hence, despite its huge change from the previous arcs, they loved it.

Many fans believed that One Piece episode 1089 was the best-directed episode of the franchise. Hence, they wished whoever directed it would direct the entire final saga.

Screenshot of fans reacting to One Piece anime's new animation. (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans loved how Toei Animation animated the mother flame in the anime as it successfully depicted how Imu eradicated the entire Lulucia Kingdom ruthlessly. With such a start to 2024, One Piece anime fans believe they are set to witness greatness in the coming year.

Additionally, fans also hyped up the animation for the opening theme song. They believed that Toei Animation themselves were hyped for the arc, which is why they also spoiled the battles that were set to be featured in the Egghead Arc through the opening theme video itself.

Fans reacting to Zoro's scenes in One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

The episode also featured some wonderful Roronoa Zoro animated shots. With that, fans were becoming certain that Toei Animation loved him and took extra effort to ensure he looked perfect in the anime.

Fans loved his slash scene and commented on how his jawline looked great in the anime. Lastly, they also noticed how the anime added extra lines and sequences for the scene between Zoro and Sanji. Thus, it was very clear that Toei Animation was trying their best to adapt the Egghead Arc.

Fans reacting to One Piece series' changes. (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans even threw some shade over MAPPA with the new One Piece anime's staff details. Vincent Chansard was part of MAPPA's team to animate Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. However, like several other animators, he was left struggling with the animation studio's poor planning.

However, after learning that the animator was part of Toei Animation's team, it was evident to them that the animator would rather work on a weekly anime than on any anime project by MAPPA.

Lastly, Dragon Ball fans were left broken-hearted to see Toei Animation regularly animate One Piece well. However, their own anime was only getting released as movies. While the anime original Dragon Ball Daima is soon set to premiere in 2024, fans would have preferred Dragon Ball Super season 2 over it.