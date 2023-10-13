Will Dragon Ball Daima continue the story after Dragon Ball Super? Explained

On Thursday, October 12, the Dragon Ball panel at the new New York Comic-Con announced new Dragon Ball Daima anime. While fans were hoping for a sequel season for Dragon Ball Super what they got looked quite different from what was happening in the manga. So, does Dragon Ball Daima continue the story after Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super anime last aired in 2018 and finished with the Tournament of Power Saga. This left fans disappointed as the anime's end meant that they would need to wait for quite some time for the next anime to be released. Hence, when the Dragon Ball Panel was first announced for New York Comic-Con, fans believed that it would be to announce Dragon Ball Super sequel anime.

Is Dragon Ball Daima the sequel anime for Dragon Ball Super?

No, Dragon Ball Daima is not the sequel anime for Dragon Ball Super. The new anime is an original story that was produced to celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary.

If one takes a look at Dragon Ball Super manga, it becomes pretty evident that the next story saga after Tournament of Power Saga is the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga. Thus, if Dragon Ball Super were to have a sequel anime that continues its story, it should have adapted the story arc containing Moro, Consumer of Worlds.

Hence, given that Dragon Ball Daima is an original story, it cannot be considered its direct sequel. That said, there is a possibility that the new anime series is canon. While the Dragon Ball panel does not talk much about the series' timeline, previous leaks suggest that the new series takes place near to the end of Dragon Ball Z's timeline.

Additionally, the teaser shows Hercule Satan hanging out with Goku and others. Thus, there is a likely chance that Gohan and Videl are already together. This could be a hint to the fact that the new anime's events may take place shortly after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie.

Therefore, while Dragon Ball Daima might be set to continue Dragon Ball Super manga's story, it will not be continuing the anime's story. However, one cannot say this with complete certainty as there also remains the possibility that the new anime's events take place right after the Kid Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z.

While the teaser did not reveal much about the new villain, it did show him to be watching Goku and his friends' fight against Majin Buu with great interest. Additionally, the teaser showed glimpses of the magician Babidi from the Majin Buu Saga. Therefore, there is a chance that the new villain is, in some way, related to the magician.

This theory also possibly answers why the leaked information about the new series stated that its title would be Dragon Ball Magic. Hence, it is difficult to say whether Dragon Ball Daima's events take place after the Kid Buu Saga or the Super Hero Saga.

