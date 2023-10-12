Dragon Ball DAIMA teaser confirms Fall 2024 release window

The first trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball DAIMA anime premiere was shown at the franchise’s panel at the 2023 New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Previously leaked with the subtitle Magic rather than DAIMA, the new anime series is set to premiere in Fall 2024 according to this latest and first teaser trailer.

One of the key differences between Dragon Ball DAIMA anime and the leaked Magic details seems to be exactly who is turned into a child via a wish with the Dragon Balls. Whereas the Magic leaks claimed that just Goku and Shin would be turned into children, it seems that the entire mainline cast of the series has suffered the same fate.

While information on the series is somewhat minimal at this time, Dragon Ball DAIMA seems to be a new canonical mainline anime set around the same time as when Super takes place. Fans also get a look at the apparent upcoming antagonists for the anime, who’ve seemingly been watching the Z Fighters and all their past struggles this entire time.

Dragon Ball DAIMA teaser trailer seemingly reveals key plot, antagonists, setting, and more

The Dragon Ball DAIMA teaser trailer first starts with a brief overview of the history of the series, stretching from its debut as a manga in 1984 and beyond. Scenes from the non-canonical GT are even included here, which is certainly an intriguing choice. In any case, this continues until the year 2023 appears on the screen, with nothing playing behind it.

The year then changes to 2024 as the teaser trailer truly begins. Fans are taken to a demonic-looking castle, where two unknown apparent antagonists are standing within. They are surrounded by events from the history of the series, which seem to only cover the events of the Z anime.

After some brief seemingly unimportant shots, Shenron is seen appearing and asking someone for their wish. This is followed by a scene that sees both Goku and Vegeta turned into children, a plight that is revealed to have affected Bulma, Chi Chi, and essentially everyone else in the main cast. The group is seen heading to the lookout and other various locations in the series, before once again showing the demonic castle and antagonists within.

The trailer ends with a beam struggle between Goku and Vegeta as adults, before showing a young Goku preparing to fight someone and revealing the series logo. Given the Fall 2024 release window, the series’ premiere will most likely coincide with the 40th anniversary of the original series, set to take place in November 2024. However, this is wholly speculative, with no further information on the series beyond what’s described above.

