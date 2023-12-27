Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1 will premiere on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels in Japan. However, for most fans living outside Japan, the episode will be available on January 8 at 9 am PT on Crunchyroll.

Produced by Silver Link and Blade Studios, the Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! has already generated considerable buzz in the anime community with its intriguing yet light-hearted plot. As such, fans can't wait for the episode to drop.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1 release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1 is scheduled to be released on January 9, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, and BS TV Tokyo in Japan. However, for most global audiences, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available on January 8 at 9 am PT.

Here are the release dates and timings for the anime, along with their corresponding timezones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 8 9 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 8 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 8 5 pm Central European Time Monday, January 8 6 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 8 10:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, January 9 1 am Japanese Standard Time Tuesday, January 9 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, January 9 2:30 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1

Global audiences may like to know that Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream anime worldwide. As such, fans residing outside Japan can watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1 on Crunchyroll, along with many other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup.

As of this moment, it's not confirmed whether streaming giants such as Muse Asia, Prime Video, or Netflix will stream the episode. If they do, they will shortly announce the streaming timings on their official platforms.

Cast and staff behind the anime

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable anime features a stellar cast and staff. Misuzu Hoshino is directing the comedy anime at Silver Link & Blade production studios, with Mirai Minato helping him with the series' composition.

Katsuyuki Sato is in charge of the character designs, while Sonosuke Takao is composing the series' music. Masayoshi Oishi performs the anime's opening song, Namara Menkoi Gal, while Asaka sings the ending theme, Wayawayawaa!.

The anime features Ayane Sakura as the lead heroine, Minami Fuyuki, and Hanamori Yumiri as Sayuri Akino. Nobunaga Shimazaki stars as Tsubasa Shiki, while Reina Ueda voices Rena Natsukawa.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takayumi Matsuo

Rika Nagae as Momoko Fuyuki

Eri Kitamura as Mai Fuyuki

Mariko Nagai as Asuka

Yurika Kubo as Hina

What to expect from Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1

Based on Kai Ikada's eponymous manga series, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 1 will take fans to the captivating region of Hokkaido, where the snow meets the sublime flair of romance.

Episode 1 will set the series' tone with the protagonist, Tsubasa Shiki, arriving at the northernmost prefecture of Japan from his hometown, Tokyo, due to familial reasons. Upon his arrival, he will meet a gorgeous girl with blonde hair, who will send his heart aflutter.

The girl's unique charm, personality, and the fact that she's bare-legged on a cold morning in Hokkaido will make Tsubasa curious. It'll be even more interesting when he learns that they will go to the same school. The protagonist will realize that Hokkaido isn't as bad as he was initially thinking it would be.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 approaches.