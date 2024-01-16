Pop singer Usher spoils a major Jujutsu Kaisen moment for anime-only fans in a way nobody imagined

The entire Jujutsu Kaisen anime-only section of the fanbase has been left fuming after pop and contemporary R&B singer Usher dropped a major spoiler. One of the many unspoken rules within the anime and manga community is that discussions surrounding the manga are always given a spoiler warning.

The reason for this is because more often than not, a manga title is the source material, based on which the anime adaptation is made. Jujutsu Kaisen follows the same trend since the anime is an adaptation of the manga.

However, Usher seems to have broken that unspoken rule in his recent post on a social media platform and the fanbase is not happy with him. The singer spoiled a very important plot point that was explored in the manga, but had not taken place in the anime adaptation yet.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Usher revealed Gojo’s fate and fans are not happy

One of the biggest plot points that is explored in the manga series is Gojo’s death. The legendary sorcerer who tilted the scales of power when he was born, is now dead since Ryomen Sukuna managed to kill him. The King of Curses managed to overcome the Infinity Technique with some help from the Mahoraga.

Ryomen Sukuna ended up killing the sorcerer for good.

In one of the posts, Usher was seen wearing a partial blindfold, which mimicked Gojo. The caption to the post read “RIP Gojo.” Since this was posted publicly, the anime-only fanbase learnt that their favorite character is no longer alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

The netizens that reacted to this particular news largely were divided into two categories. The first one consisted of all the people that found this to be quite hilarious. These are most likely manga readers who have caught up with the series and thus did not get any spoilers per se.

A potion of the Jujutsu Kaisen fans find the current situation quite funny (Screengrab via X)

A big section of netizens, however, were not happy with what Usher did. Gojo Satoru was one of the strongest characters in the series. He was the only ray of hope that Jujutsu sorcerers had of beating Sukuna.

The unexpected spoiler dimmed the hope that anime-only fans had been holding on to. With him gone, it’s hard to think of ways to defeat the King of Curses.

Majority of the Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not happy with Usher revealing important details from the manga (Screengrab via X)

Final thoughts

Usher could have exercised caution while uploading the post, especially given the kind of reach he has on the internet. Now, anime-only fans are hoping that the author finds a way to bring back Gojo.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.