"Insufferable and a hypocrite" Tectone calling a streamer the R-word prompts online backlash

John “Tectone”, a member of OTK (One True King) and one of the biggest Genshin Impact content creators, has recently found himself amid drama with other creators. In a recent Twitch stream, the OTK member yelled while watching a clip of AsianGuyStream. This included the R-word aimed at the streamer, which is a slur towards people with intellectual disabilities. It’s unlikely the two’s feud will end anytime soon, but it certainly caught the attention of the internet.

Many commenters on the LiveStreamFails subReddit had something to say about this particular Twitch clip. While not everyone saw a problem with using that particular word, others found it distasteful and insulting:

“Good, guy is insufferable and a hypocrite. Drag him through the mud.”

Amid Genshin Impact drama, Tectone calls fellow content creator the R-word

(Clip begins at 3:02:01)

Things got noticeably heated during a recent Tectone stream. John was watching a clip where Atsu, also known as AsianGuyStreamer, discussed a recent video John made about him. This is where John began to rant, as he accused the streamer of causing drama between him and another content creator who lived with him:

“. . .When it was just about him and you. And you made it about me controlling him? Do you know how disgusting that is?”

Tectone listened to a few more moments of the Twitch clip, where Atsu stated he thought the streamer had encouraged his friend to act in a specific way. The member of OTK and one of the biggest Genshin Impact streamers paused the clip and began to yell:

“And imagine that, you f**king r**ard! Three years, you f**kin’ admit it! And that’s the f**kin’ problem! Three years!”

Tectone would call this moment “vindication” and say that there are people who know he’s right and that there are people who don’t know he’s right yet, as it pertains to the Genshin Impact drama.

Some would ask for context because, without any context, the streamer is simply yelling and swearing at another Genshin Impact content creator. One person would highlight Tectone’s history of toxic behavior and courting controversy in the community - while admitting they weren’t sure if that was what this was about.

Another user offered further details. According to the loremaster, a Genshin Impact content creator tweeted about Tectone. This would lead to the OTK content creator posting a video about Genshin Impact creators turning a blind eye to issues with the game.

The situation would spiral further out of control. Then the clip appeared where Atsu admitted to attempting to manipulate John’s friend. That’s when the slur was dropped. According to the Twitch stream, Tectone stated that three years ago, Atsu accused the streamer of manipulating his best friend, and it caused people to only see him as a manipulator - and that it even caused problems in his marriage.

John's outburst didn’t shock very many online. Many people found it offensive or just incredibly annoying. However, not everyone agreed. Some just made fun of people being mad about using the R-word in the Twitch clip. Other Redditors chose to side with the other person in the conflict because of this clip.

The streamer did not choose to walk back his choice of words after the clip ended. He would continue to talk about the situation and that a video was coming soon about how much damage was caused in his personal life thanks to this drama.