"I had to buy a house that I could not afford" - Twitch streamer Tectone claims joining OTK put him in debt

Popular Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has gone viral on social media after claiming that joining One True King (OTK) put him in debt. On February 4, 2024, a 42-second clip surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, featuring a call between Zack "Asmongold," Tectone, and another person. During their conversation, the gacha content creator discussed the common "misconception" of OTK having helped him get out of debt.

He elaborated:

"Oh, and also - there's also this misconception that goes around, where OTK got me out of debt. I don't know where the f**k that sparked from. But that s**t is insane!"

In response, a person on the call inquired about the claims that Matthew "Mizkif" assisted John financially. According to Tectone, the streamer organization asked him to move to the United States. As a result, he purchased a house that he could not afford, which left him in debt.

The content creator said:

"No, what happened was - OTK wanted me to move to the United States. So, I had to buy a house that I could not afford. Joining OTK is what put me into debt."

"He's in debt because of poor financial decisions" - Fans react to Twitch streamer Tectone claiming that joining OTK put him in debt

Tectone's claim of One True King putting him in debt was among the top posts on the streamer-focused subreddit - r/LivestreamFail. With over 230 netizens commenting, Redditor u/alotofcooties wrote:

Redditor u/chamber25 remarked that a person is not obliged to buy a house when relocating to a new city:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/BearstromWanderer remarked:

"Yes, because when you move, you have to buy a house. There are no other options."

Some other pertinent responses from the social media platform were along these lines:

Tectone is a 30-year-old content creator who joined Twitch in 2012. He is best known for playing a variety of gacha games on his channel. At the time of writing, he has played Genshin Impact for more than 1,685 hours. He boasts 923,435 followers and averages over 5.3k viewers per stream.