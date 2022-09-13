With October slowly approaching, it is time for fans to look for their perfect Halloween anime costumes. Fans often like to dress up as their favorite characters from anime like Dragon Ball, Naruto, or Demon Slayer during Halloween, but their costumes often seem inaccessible.

Even if the costumes were available, they could get quite pricey. While everyone loves to dress up for Halloween, it can be challenging to pick a character costume without breaking the bank. So here are 10 easy and accessible anime costumes to rock this Halloween.

Yato God and 9 other anime costumes that are easy to recognize and accessible

1) Kamado Tanjiro from Demon Slayer

Tanjiro and Zenitsu (Image via Ufotable)

One of the easiest anime costumes would be that of Demon Slayer Corps. All you need is a black button shirt with a white collar, along with which you will need baggy pants.

If you want to dress up as any particular Demon Slayer, for example, Tanjiro, all you need is a green and black chequered kimono, a scar painted on your head, and maybe a wig depending on your hair. The same minor changes could work for other characters as well. You and all your friends could go trick-or-treating as a group or rock any Halloween party.

2) Hinata Shouyou from Haikyuu!!

Hinata Shouyou from Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

In retrospect, not just Hinata, but any Haikyuu!! player’s costume should be quite easy to dress up in. One only needs to purchase the particular team’s jersey and shorts, which are almost always available as a combo.

One could dress up as their favorite Haikyuu!! characters by making some changes to their looks as per their characters. For example, if you were to dress up as Hinata, all you need is a Karasuno kit, standard knee gear, white sports shoes, and maybe a wig depending on your hair color.

3) Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

With the soaring popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen, it is only natural for fans to want to dress up as its most popular character, Satoru Gojo. The costume is simple as one only needs a black/navy blue jacket and a pant of the matching color.

While one can dress up as Gojo with a white wig and an eye patch, they can also dress up as other characters from Jujutsu Tech, with some minor changes. In the case of Itadori, you need a pink wig and a red hood to match his style.

4) Goku from Dragon Ball franchise

Son Goku from Dragon Ball is easily the most iconic character in all anime, causing fans to want to dress up as him. All one needs is a v-neck orange overall, a blue t-shirt to wear under it, orange pants, a blue belt, and a pair of blue shoes to finish up the perfect Halloween anime costume.

You could also choose not to wear the blue undershirt if you want to go for Goku’s Dragon Ball Super look. The only concern is Goku’s hair, which, if you can’t find, you could always style your hair to look like Gohan in his Ultimate Form.

5) Itachi Uchiha from Naruto

Itachi Uchiha from Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans often like to dress up as Naruto characters during Halloween. However, the anime’s unique designs make it difficult to acquire their costumes. Thus, one could choose to dress up as an Akatsuki member, and who would be better than Itachi Uchiha.

All you need to dress up as Itachi Uchiha are his Akatsuki cloak, baggy black pants, and the rogue Hidden Leaf Village headband. If you have some extra bucks and want to go all out, you can also purchase a sharingan or mangekyo sharingan contact lens.

6) Emma from The Promised Neverland

Ray, Emma, and Norman from The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

If you are a fan of The Promised Neverland, you will be tempted to dress up as its main character, Emma, as it is one of the minimalistic anime costumes. All you need are a white shirt, a white skirt, and brown boots, with her product number 63194, painted on your neck. You may or may not require an orange wig as well.

If you want to dress up as some other characters, for example, Ray or Norman, all you need is white pants instead of a white skirt with the appropriate number on your neck and a wig.

7) Yato from Noragami

Yato God from Noragami (Image via Bones)

Yato from Noragami has to be one of the easiest anime costumes for you to wear. All you need is a black tracksuit with light-blue stripes on its arms, a green-tinted scarf or cloth that you can tie around your neck, and brown boots. Of course, you need a black wig if you happen to not have black hair.

If you want to go overboard and completely sell the look, you can make yourself a sword, purchase a sword prop from a store, or go for blue contact lenses.

8) Team Rocket from Pokemon

Jessie and James from Pokemon (Image via OLM)

Pokemon’s Team Rocket is one of the most infamous groups in the anime. If you have decided to dress up as a pair for Halloween, dressing up as James and Jessie is the way to go, as they are instantly recognizable as anime costumes.

All you need is a white t-shirt with ‘R’ etched on it, a pair of pants or a skirt depending on which character you are dressing up as, and black gloves and boots accordingly. Additionally, you may also want to purchase a blue or maroon wig. Lastly, if either of you has a cat, you can take them with you as Meowth.

9) Manjiro Sano from Tokyo Revengers

Manjiro Sano from Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

After Tokyo Revengers’ soaring popularity, fans of the series will want to dress up in their favorite characters’ anime costumes. To dress up as Tokyo Manji Gang members, all you need is the Tokyo Manji Gang uniform, i.e., the black jacket with the Tokyo Manji Gang symbols etched on them.

You will also require a pair of black baggy pants and a white shirt to go under the jacket. This should give you Mikey’s look. All you need then is a blonde wig if you do not have hair of the same color or length. You can also dress up as some other character from Toman with the necessary customizations.

10) Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan

With Attack on Titan’s worldwide popularity, many people may want to dress up in its iconic characters’ anime costumes. If you want to dress up as the fan-favorite character Mikasa Ackerman, all you need is a white shirt, white pants, knee-high black boots, a red scarf, the scouts regiment jacket, and homemade ODM gear.

This look is easily interchangeable with many other Attack on Titan characters, with one having to make minor changes. For example, if you want to dress up as Levi Ackerman, all you need to replace is the white shirt with a light-grey shirt and the red scarf with a white one.

These were our picks for the top 10 easy and accessible anime costumes to rock this Halloween. What anime costume will you be wearing this Halloween? Do comment down below.

