Jump Festa 2024: The Elusive Samurai anime reveals main cast with PV and key visual

As per the announcement during Jump Festa 2024, The Elusive Samurai is finally releasing its anime adaptation. The information was confirmed on December 16, 2023, at the Blue Stage. Also, a key visual for the upcoming anime was revealed.

It appears that the production is complete, and the panel was excited to share the news with the fans in attendance. The voice actors took to the stage amid a resounding round of applause and wasted no time introducing the forthcoming show.

The Elusive Samurai teases key visual and PV at Jump Festa 2024

A key visual for The Elusive Samurai at Jump Festa 2024 (Image via CloverWorks)

As mentioned, The Elusive Samurai Blue Stage took place on Day 1 of Jump Festa 2024, on December 16, 2023. The series, which will premiere in 2024, will be produced and animated by Studio CloverWorks. Meanwhile, a key visual for the upcoming series was revealed to fans to create further hype.

The director of the series, Yuta Yamazaki, will be working alongside Yoriko Tomita (My Dress-Up Darling), who is in charge of the series' composition and script. Character designs have been brought to life by the talented Yasushi Nishiya.

Newcomer Asaki Yuikawa will be the voice of protagonist Hojo Tokiyuki. Joining her will be Yuichi Nakamura, the voice of Suwa Yorishige. Nakamura is better known for his roles as Six Eyes User Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen and Wing Hero Hawks from My Hero Academia.

Other cast members for The Elusive Samurai anime include Aoi Yuuki (Kazama Genba), Hinaki Yano (Shizuku), Kikunosuke Toya (Fubuki), Mari Hino (Kojiro), and Sayumi Suzushiro (Ayako).

Written and illustrated by Yusei Matsui, The Elusive Samura began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump at the beginning of 2021. Presently, the story is ongoing and has received a total of 137 chapters in 13 volumes.

Volume 13 of The Elusive Samurai added to the manga's sales (Image via X)

The 13th volume's sales figures were disclosed once the characters for the series were introduced. It sold 2,712 copies, for a total of 45,454 copies sold over the month. Thus, in short, there was no drop in sales for the manga, which is viewed as a positive thing.

The Elusive Samurai plot

Set between the Kamakura and Muromachi periods, the series revolves around Hojo Tokiyuki. After traitor Ashikaga Takaujia massacred his family, Tokiyuki fled with the remaining survivors. Among them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and Lord of the Suwa Province.

Claiming to have special abilities, he predicts that Tokiyuki will one day rule Japan. However, with the matter at hand, flight was the best option. With Yorishige and a handful of followers, the young lord must seek revenge and restore his lost glory.