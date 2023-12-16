My Hero Academia season 7 reveals trailer, release date, and more at Jump Festa 2024

Fans eagerly waiting for updates on the next installment of the anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's popular manga series can finally rejoice as My Hero Academia season 7 will release in the spring of 2024. This thrilling announcement was made at the Jump Festa 2024 event, which took place on Saturday, December 16, 2023. A promotional video providing a glimpse into the upcoming season was also showcased at the event.

Several renowned voice actors, including Daiki Yamashita, Kenta Miyake, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura, and Kouki Uchiyama, marked their presence at the event. They looked back at the past nine years of My Hero Academia’s presence on Jump Festa and shared some interesting facts about the series, as provided to them by the mangaka and the anime team.

But there is more, as alongside My Hero Academia season 7 a new movie was also announced at the event. Here are all the details.

My Hero Academia season 7 and new movie arriving in 2024

Dabi as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 trailer (Image via Studio Bones)

The My Hero Academia Super Stage at Jump Festa 2024 delivered a trove of fascinating insights and information about how the series developed. For instance, fans learned that detective Naomasa Tsukauchi was initially conceived as All For One's agent, and Endeavor was originally supposed to die in season 6. However, Horikoshi decided against these choices. The most significant announcements, however, were regarding the upcoming 2024 releases.

Foremost among the Super Stage event announcements was the announcement of the release date for the My Hero Academia season 7. The next installment is set to debut on May 4, 2024. The season will begin with the Star and Stripe Arc, featuring All Might's pupil, the American Hero known as Star and Stripe. This character, voiced by the accomplished voice actor Romi Park, is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming series.

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 trailer (Image via Studio Bones)

The series will then move towards the decisive battle between the U.A. High Students and the villains led by All For One, as teased in the promotional video. The anime will be broadcast on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV, with new episodes releasing every Saturday at 5:30 PM JST.

Prior to the new season's launch, a four-part special, titled My Hero Academia Memories, will be aired on April 6, 13, 20, and 27. These episodes will not only provide a recap of the series but will also introduce new scenes.

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 trailer (Image via Studio Bones)

A new movie, titled My Hero Academia The Movie 4, will be released in the summer of 2024, giving fans of the series plenty to look forward to in the coming year.

However, in his rather ambiguous message which was delivered at Jump Festa 2024, Horikoshi refrained from making another prediction about the conclusion of the manga. He had previously projected that the manga would end in 2023.

Horikoshi's illustration (Image via X/@WSJ_manga)

This time he did hint at the possibility of the series potentially lasting until 2025. Celebrating the occasion of Jump Festa 2024, Horikoshi also shared an illustration featuring Ochaco, Deku, All Might, Bakugo, and Shigaraki, each depicted in a new fashion.