Which My Hero Academia character are you based on your zodiac sign?

Owing to such a massive stellar cast in My Hero Academia, viewers are naturally drawn to the diversified and unique characteristics. People share similar attributes to identify with specific characters. The Zodiac has become a fun, though subjective, way to categorize and name My Hero Academia characters based on their overarching personalities.

Notwithstanding the discrepancies, these are the twelve My Hero Academia characters whose personalities best fit each sign.

My Hero Academia characters based on Zodiac

Virgo: 'Patchwork' Dabi

Dabi, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

As an embodiment of their zodiac sign, Virgos, like Dabi, look egotistical, ambitious, and pragmatic. They are systematic and rapid thinkers yet are oftentimes susceptible to anxiety and stress due to high cognition.

The cremation user is unusually meticulous and strategic. He is downright violent and embraces his repute for it, but he also knows when to take things easy and let go. Like his fellow Virgos, Dabi is brash and won't think twice about shutting his enemies up for good.

Aries: 'Gremlin' Bakugo

Katsuki is a crass, haughty, and aggressive character, particularly towards the onset of the series. He comes out as unheroic, as embodied by Aries' personality trait of recklessness. This troubling conduct dates back to his young boyhood when he was negatively noted for bullying Izuku Midoriya.

Katsuki was incredibly smug and rude to people around him, constantly gloating about the strength of his Explosion Quirk in conformity with a typical Aries virtue. Too much competition harms these Aries. Thus, his recent growth has altered his perspective of life, even if it hasn't changed his attitude.

Gemini: 'Face-palm' Shigaraki

(Tomura Shigaraki, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

In many aspects of life, Geminis are inconsistent, which does not serve them well. Stability is crucial in life. Tomura is a dark mirror of Izuku Midoriya, with a nasty and perverted mentality. He is unconcerned with his own or nearly anybody else's life.

Geminis are well-known for having two personalities: one in which they appear in front of the world and one that they keep hidden. Like Geminis, Tomura was first viewed as a man-child, haughty, and demanding. Unlike his master, he lacks finesse and prefers to solve situations by force.

Capricorn: 'Icyhot' Todoroki

Capricorns have a thorough understanding of their Earthly limitations and are thus driven to achieve their goals during their lifetime. Shoto was born with a chilly, distant demeanor, which he inherited from his harsh childhood and tumultuous family life.

This helps explain why Capricorns, like Shoto, appear to be more cautious. On the other hand, Capricorns become noticeably free-spirited as they get older. Hence, Shoto became significantly more friendly and kind afterward, letting go and smiling but keeping some remnants of his prior aloof demeanor.

Cancer: 'Madman' Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Cancerians like Izuku are naturally sensitive. They will be aware of others' feelings and emotions and ensure that everyone around them is happy. Katsuki has looked down on him for years since he doesn't have a Quirk. Therefore, he's originally presented as insecure, emotional, fragile, and non-expressive.

Izuku progressively evolves into a more courageous and bold person who is constantly willing to establish his value as a hero after getting admitted into U.A, gaining new friends, and battling Katsuki.

Cancerians are incredibly hardworking individuals in their careers, and Izuku ultimately develops great leadership qualities, which, when paired with his enthusiasm and strategic ability, have made him into a central character alongside Katsuki.

Leo: Chimera

Having been shunned because of his animal-like looks, Chojuro has a strong aversion to civilization. After being rescued by Nine, he decided to serve on his side to establish a new nation based on power, as indicated by Leos' prominent feature of love for power. They prefer to do things their own way and will disregard your opinions.

Despite the previous tortures Chojuro had to endure, he mocks Mezo for his grotesque looks, and that's Leo's pride at work. The ego of a Leo is something that should be respected. They don't know how to take criticism well and will go to any length to protect their pride.

Saggitarius: 'Yandere' Toga

Himiko Toga, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Like any other outwardly Sagittarian, Himiko is happy and gregarious, but she is sometimes psychotic in her affection. Sporting an unputdownable demeanor, Sagittarians like Toga are hard to displease. She has a very upbeat and easygoing personality, although she can grow bored with details and intricacies. As seen in her combats, Himiko also has a psychotic side, getting cruel and crass at times.

Scorpio: 'Flameboy' Endeavor

Scorpios are powerful, enigmatic, and self-reliant personalities that sizzle with a ferocity that makes them impossible to ignore. They are drawn to everything unresolved and concealed, as shown by Enji's strong track record.

Enji is portrayed as a confident, dependable, and imposing Pro Hero in My Hero Academia. The public is well aware of his obnoxious and belligerent demeanor. Endeavor is especially sensitive to comparisons to All Might, as evidenced by the Scorpion attribute of vengeance.

Libra: 'Alien Queen' Ashido

Mina Ashido, as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Librans are outgoing, kind, and sociable individuals. Like her fellow Libras, Mina is happy and amiable and wears a grin on her face all the time. Librans can blend in with everyone in any situation.

Mina is among the most extroverted and exuberant characters in My Hero Academia, who enjoys spending time with her loved ones and dislikes being denied the opportunity to attend a gathering. Her fashion sense is depicted to be exceptional.

Aquarius: 'Hot Wings' Hawks

Keigo despises formality and is known for behaving erratically while being haughty and insulting. Aquarians are known for their inventiveness and willingness to think differently. As perceived in My Hero Academia, Keigo doesn't care about social position or attention, and therefore, he appears casual and humorously deferential.

An Aquarius is usually ignorant of the fact that they may be disparaging someone with their harsh "truth." As most Aquarians view it, Keigo employs sarcastic comments as a defense mechanism.

Pisces: 'Mage' Nejire

Nejire is a classic Pisces who is inherently nice, outgoing, and inquisitive, exhibiting tremendous interest in other people's lives. She may be abrasive at times, frequently asking intrusive inquiries in My Hero Academia.

Pisceans are almost usually drawn to the arts, thanks to their innate sensitivity, inventiveness, and tremendous imagination. Nejire is a warm-hearted personality who possesses a sincere interest in learning new and unusual things and isn't reluctant to share herself.

Taurus: 'Flashy' Yuuga

This sign has a strong need for stability, and they may avoid taking chances even if they might profit from them. Yuuga looks to be conceited and arrogant at first, proudly donning a superiority complex. Taurians frequently communicate their wants in this manner. Despite being constantly neglected by his friends, Yuuga has flamboyant habits and enjoys being the center of attention.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

