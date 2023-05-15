My Hero Academia English dub cast and where you've heard them before

My Hero Academia, based on Kohei Horikoshi's superhero manga, has enjoyed considerable success thus far. The series recently concluded its sixth season, which spanned two consecutive cours, airing from October 1, 2022, to March 25, 2023. Meanwhile, My Hero Academia season 6's English dub began to be released from October 15, 2022.

While eagerly awaiting updates on the upcoming My Hero Academia season 7, fans may find themselves curious about the previous works of their beloved voice actors. They might have even noticed resemblances between the voices of various characters from different anime and pondered if they were portrayed by the same individuals.

Presented below is a list of some of the actors who have lent their voices to several key characters of My Hero Academia, along with their notable roles in other series.

What other notable roles have the English cast of My Hero Academia played?

1) Christopher R. Sabat (All Might)

All Might (Image via Studio Bones)

The American voice actor Christopher R. Sabat plays the former number one hero, All Might, in My Hero Academia. Fans may recognize his voice from the Dragon Ball series, where he portrayed characters such as Vegeta, Piccolo, and others.

Additionally, he has voiced Roronoa Zoro in One Piece and Alex Louis Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

2) Justin Briner (Izuku Midoriya)

Midoriya (Image via Studio Bones)

Justin Briner, an American voice actor, takes on the role of Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, in My Hero Academia. Briner has also played the role of the village guard Gindro in Dr. Stone, the young Grisha Yeager in Attack on Titan, and Luck Voltia in Black Clover.

3) Ernesto Jason Liebrecht (Dabi)

Dabi (Image via Studio Bones)

Ernesto Jason Liebrecht plays the role of a major antagonist in My Hero Academia, the Villain Dabi. Liebrecht has formerly played Hei in Darker than Black, Shigeo Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100, and Vulcan in Fire Force.

4) Eric Vale (Tomura Shigaraki)

Shigaraki (Image via Studio Bones)

Eric Vale has voiced the main antagonist and the leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki. But he is also recognized for his portrayal of Vinsmoke Sanji in One Piece, Trunks in the Dragon Ball series, and Kogoro Akechi in Trickster.

5) Clifford Chapin (Katsuki Bakugo)

Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Clifford Chapin provides the voice for the explosive and fiercely competitive character Katsuki Bakugo in My Hero Academia. Chapin's notable performances include Hideyoshi Nagachika in Tokyo Ghoul, Yuri Dreyar in Fairy Tail, Tomohito Sugino in Assassination Classroom, and Connie Springer in Attack on Titan.

6) Patrick Seitz (Endeavor)

Endeavor (Image via Studio Bones)

Patrick Seitz, known for his portrayal of the complex Pro Hero Endeavor in My Hero Academia, is an accomplished actor with a vast repertoire of over a hundred voiceover roles. This includes Kenpachi Zaraki and Isshin Kurosaki in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, DIO in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Thorkell in Vinland Saga, Kunikida Doppo in Bungo Stray Dogs, and so on.

7) David Matranga (Shoto Todoroki)

Shoto (Image via Studio Bones)

David Matranga, an American voice actor, plays Endeavor's ideal son, Shoto Todoroki. Mr. Ito in The Garden of Words, Wave in Akame ga Kill!, and Kousuke Ohshiba in Hitorijime My Hero are some of his other notable roles.

8) Christopher Wehkamp (Shota Aizawa)

Aizawa (Image via Studio Bones)

Christopher Wehkamp is well-known for his portrayal of Shota Aizawa, the homeroom teacher of Class 1-A at U.A. High School, also known as Eraserhead. Wehkamp has been seen as Murdoch Swan in Spy × Family, Hades in Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle, Sebastian Moran in Moriarty the Patriot, and Tatara in Tokyo Ghoul.

9) Luci Christian (Ochako Uraraka)

Ochako (Image via Studio Bones)

Luci Christian portrays Ochako Uraraka, better known as Uravity, who was instrumental in convincing the refugees to let Deku return to U. A. High and recover. Christian has performed as Medusa Gorgon in Soul Eater, Aoi Hyoudou in Maid Sama!, Satomi Murano in Parasyte, and Claire in The Eminence in Shadow.

10) J. Michael Tatum (Tenya Iida)

Tenya (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia, J. Michael Tatum plays the class president of U.A. High School's Class 1-A. In addition to William de Farnase in Romeo x Juliet, he has played Kazuomi Hirasawa in Eden of the East, Sebastian Michaelis in Black Butler, and Shiro in Assassination Classroom.

