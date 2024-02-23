My Hero Academia manga set to go on another break after chapter 415

Thursday, February 22, 2024 saw the first spoilers for the upcoming and highly anticipated 415th chapter of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga series leaked. Unfortunately, this alleged information also came with the claim that the series is set to be on break the following week, returning the week after with its 416th chapter.

In other words, chapter 415 of the My Hero Academia manga will be released on Monday, February 26, 2024 the 13th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for 2024. The series will then be on break for the release of the 14th issue, returning the following week in the 15th issue on its official release date of Monday, March 4, 2024.

This will mark two break weeks in a four-week span for the series, with the My Hero Academia manga going on sudden break last week due to Horikoshi’s health problems. While Horikoshi is obviously right to prioritize his health over the series’ publication, the scheduled break following the recent sudden one has fans worried for the mangaka’s overall wellbeing.

My Hero Academia manga’s recent and upcoming breaks suggest nothing seriously wrong with Horikoshi

While speculation on the status of the genius behind the My Hero Academia manga is running wild, the fact that chapter 415 is releasing this week likely suggests nothing serious to be occurring. If that were the case, it’s unlikely that the previous sudden break would be followed up by a release for the series. Likewise, with spoilers already having leaked as of this article’s writing, it’s all but guaranteed that the story will be serialized this coming Monday the 26.

More likely than not, the recent sudden break was a result of a last-minute standard illness, such as a cold or the flu. Similarly, the planned break week is likely meant to give Horikoshi even more time to rest in order to ensure a full recovery from whatever sickness ailed him last week.

While some fans are frustrated that the series’ final arc is taking longer than it otherwise would as a result of such precautions, others are rightfully defending Horikoshi and his team’s choice. The tragic death of Kentaro Miura, the critically-acclaimed genius behind the Berserk manga, and the ongoing health issues of Hunter x Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi serve as real-life examples of the dangers of overwork.

The My Hero Academia manga series first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. 398 of the series’ 414 chapters officially released of this article’s writing have been compiled into 39 volumes, with the 40th set to release on April 4, 2024. The series has also been adapted into a television anime, which will begin airing its seventh season this May.

