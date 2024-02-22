My Hero Academia chapter 415 spoilers: Deku sees into Shigaraki's past as OFA is rejected

My Hero Academia chapter 415 spoilers have recently come out, and the official chapter will be released on February 25, 2024, with the leaks continuing Deku's fight with Tomura Shigaraki. The protagonist had planned to give the villain all One For All Quirks to defeat him from within, but now it seems that Tomura is rejecting the process, making it all the more complicated.

The leaks of My Hero Academia chapter 415 also showed several memories that both characters lived throughout the series, and there were short passages where the likes of Eri and La Brava were focused on. There is a good chance that Eri will have a key role in the next chapter, at least based on the cliffhanger that this one made.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 415.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 spoilers: Shigaraki rejects the One For All process

Expand Tweet

The chapter begins with the scene of Mineta and Tsuyu in the USJ scene on the boat at the beginning of the series, when Tomura Shigaraki makes his first attack. This is when Yoichi realizes that the memories of Shigaraki and Deku are blending because of the process they are going through while the latter prepares to give away all the Quirks at the same time.

There were more memories of the USJ arc as Deku started attacking Shigaraki, although the former barely managed to cause some damage. It is revealed that Shigaraki is resisting the transfer process, but En, the Smokescreen Quirk user, comes through, which is why Deku managed to hurt Tomura a little bit.

Deku sees the memory of a young Tenko Shimura being taken away by a man in a black suit, who is obviously All For One. Shigaraki's hands and fingers' armor spread increasingly, achieving grotesque forms. It was also revealed that one of Mei Hatsume's robots is still keeping track of the battle, with the mechanic stating that Deku is still her client, which is why she is still trying to help from her end.

Shigaraki and Deku in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

The U.A. building is also landing, with some panels of Cementoss and Gentle Criminal helping people to move away from the location. There is also a scene where La Brava talks with Hatsume, with the two girls agreeing about how special Deku is and how he needs to stay alive after this battle.

The final moments of My Hero Academia chapter 415 show the business course student watching how Shigaraki's giant fingers begin to terrorize a lot of civilians. The final panel shows Eri running away and Ectoplasm trying to bring her back.

Final thoughts on My Hero Academia chapter 415 spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 415 has Deku and Shigaraki continuing with the One For All process, although the latter is showing a lot of resistance. Furthermore, the final pages seem to suggest that Eri is going to be involved in the battle, which could have a lot of ramifications.