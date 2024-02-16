My Hero Academia chapter 414 spoilers: Kudo attacks Shigaraki from within as Deku prepares to transfer other OFA quirks

My Hero Academia chapter 414 is set to be released on Monday, February 19, 2024. However, a few days before its release, the manga chapter's spoilers arrived online. After Kudo asked Deku to transfer Gearshift to Shigaraki, albeit having doubts, he prepared to do so.

The previous chapter saw Kudo learning about the wound inside Shigaraki that he received after his fight against Star and Stripe. This helped Kudo generate the idea to transfer One For All to Shigaraki, through which the vestiges could destroy the All For One user from within.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 spoilers: Deku transfers Gearshift to Shigaraki

Izuku Midoriya as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

According to the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 414, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Overlay."

My Hero Academia chapter 414 spoilers began with the OFA vestiges being impressed and shocked by Deku's usage of Black Whip to move his own body. It was only an idea, however, Deku managed to put it into practice quickly. As per Kudo, Deku doesn't just obey orders but uses all the knowledge he has about quirks to make OFA shine.

However, despite following the plan, Izuku Midoriya was having doubts about it as he would not be able to keep up with Shigaraki's speed without Gearshift. He was planning to transfer Gearshift to Shigaraki through his wound. Hence, Deku needed to be quick enough to attack and transfer the quirk within a matter of seconds.

Tomura Shigaraki as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Shueisha)

In the meantime, Tomura Shigaraki was starting to become wary of Deku. He had a bad feeling about the last attack and was certain that the boy had a plan. Nevertheless, Shigaraki decided to keep going as his mission was simple - to destroy everything. Right after, Deku and Shigaraki charged at each other.

Deku used Smokescreen to conceal himself, meanwhile, Shigaraki touched the ground to use Decay. However, Deku had managed to protect himself by tearing out a huge chunk of the ground with Black Chains. This prevented the Decay from spreading to him.

Just then, Danger Sense warned Tomura that OFA was coming at him from behind. However, it was just Gran Torino's cape that was being carried by Black Whip. That's when Shigaraki spotted a drop of blood on the Black Whip. While he realized that it was a trap, it was too late. Deku had reached him by concealing himself within the smoke.

Shigaraki could spot him due to the vestiges within him. Regardless, Deku was at a point of no return and hence got close to Shigaraki and landed a punch on his chest. With that, Deku managed to transfer Gearshift to Shigaraki. Kudo knew what he had to do next, hence he attacked Shigaraki's inner world like a meteor before he would get consumed by him.

As Kudo caused damage inside Shigaraki, My Hero Academia chapter 414 spoilers saw Deku seeing flashes of the first time Shigaraki met Dabi and Toga. The scene then changed to the sports festival arena when Todoroki used his flames for the first time. Then it switched to the moment when Shigaraki met Spinner for the first time. With that, it became evident that Izuku and Tomura's memories had started blending together.

Seeing their progress, En, the sixth OFA user asked Deku to keep attacking as their plan was working. Hence, Deku prepared to transfer the next One For All quirk to Shigaraki.

Final thoughts on My Hero Academia chapter 414 spoilers

My Hero Academia chapter 414 spoilers saw Deku successfully transferring Gearshift to Shigaraki. With that, Deku managed to damage the All For One user from within. As Deku and Shigaraki's memories began to blend, Deku prepared to transfer other quirks as well. Hence, fans can expect Deku to proceed with the plan in the next chapter as well.