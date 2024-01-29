My Hero Academia chapter 414: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 414 is set to release on Monday, February 12, 2023 at 12AM JST. With Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and co’s plan set, the young hero seems set to give up his greatest treasure piece by piece in order to achieve what would undoubtedly be his greatest victory ever. Likewise, fans are desperate to learn whether or not this plan will succeed.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 414 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 414, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 likely to see Shigaraki immediately try to use Gearshift, suffer greatly for it

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 414 will be officially released on Monday, 1, 2023 at 12AM JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, February 11. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, February 12. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, February 12, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Monday, February 12, 2024

Chapter 413 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 413 began with All Might seeing visions of Star and Stripe’s final moments alive, where her Vestige within All For One found a “forlorn little boy” in Tomura Shigaraki’s soul. As All Might wakes up, he questions if this was just a dream, but deduces that One For All is slowly unraveling. The scene then shifts to Shigaraki versus Deku, where the former also just had a vision of Star and remembered her final words to him.

As this happens, Deku is knocked back, demanding Kudo for an explanation on what he means by giving up One For All. Essentially, Kudo responds that there’s a small scar in Shigaraki’s soul where Tenko Shimura is visible. Kudo asserts that by forcefully transferring One For All, they can smash at the scar and pry it open for victory. He adds that he should be the one to go since if Shigaraki tries to use Gearshift, he’ll get hit with the full recoil despite using it for the first time.

As the other former users debate, Nana Shimura recognizes that Deku is struggling with the decision because One For All is his greatest, most irreplaceable treasure from All Might. As Shigaraki charges at Deku, Kudo forces him to answer, with Deku going along with the plan. The chapter ends with Deku wrapping himself in Black Whip and destroying Shigaraki’s arm, as the latter comments on how he’d never guess Deku was a hero looking at him as he is now.

What to expect (speculative)

The Vestiges of One For All are dependent on Kudo's plan heading into My Hero Academia chapter 414 (Image via BONES)

With the next plan of attack for Deku and co set, My Hero Academia chapter 414 will likely open up with Deku trying to create an organic opening for Shigaraki to steal Gearshift. This should happen fairly quickly considering that Shigaraki’s goal is also to steal One For All and the various Quirk Factors housed within it.

Likewise, My Hero Academia chapter 414 should quickly see Gearshift stolen, with a focus then going to Kudo as he attempts to successfully execute his plan. Meanwhile, in the real world, fans should see Shigaraki immediately try to use Gearshift. In turn, this will hit him with the full recoil from the Quirk’s fourth use overall in recent times, likely giving Deku the upper hand externally as Kudo mounts his attack internally.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.