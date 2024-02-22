My Hero Academia is entering its final stages in the manga, and things have become intense between Deku and Shigaraki. As these two continue their fight, the former has to take a risk to stop the latter once and for all. This risk involves transferring some powers of One for All into Shigaraki, hoping these make him go mentally insane.

In My Hero Academia chapter 414, Deku successfully transferred the second user of One for All into Shigaraki, and things seem to be working against him. As the chapter reaches its climax, Deku prepares to transfer another one of the users to Shigaraki.

The progress of this risky plan aside, will Deku transfer all users to Shigaraki? As things stand right now, Deku has to keep some quirks with him as an assurance to keep trying to figure out the situation against Shigaraki. So, which ones of the assimilated quirks could Deku keep against Shigaraki?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia: Exploring the assimilated quirks from One for All that Deku will never give up against Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 414 started with Deku planning to transfer One for All to Shigaraki, hoping it would make him go insane and defeat him for good. As the chapter progressed, Deku used the One for All's assimilated quirks very efficiently, thus putting the ancestors of One for All in awe. As he reached Shigaraki using Black Whip, he immediately used Smokescreen, which worried some ancestors, as this was a pretty useless quirk given the situation.

As Shigaraki reached the smoke and tried using decay, he was confronted by a big boulder that Deku had pulled into mid-air using Black Whip. Not only did this save him from Shiagarki's decay, but it also allowed him to bait Shigaraki into looking elsewhere as he closed in with a punch. This helped him pass his blood into Shigaraki's wounds, resulting in the second vestige's transfer.

As soon as the second vestige was transferred, the memories of Shigaraki and Deku overlapped, and the former started to slow down. After witnessing this, the other vestiges urged Deku to keep going.

As the chase continues, Deku needs to keep some quirks with him to continue running from Shigaraki without being turned to ashes. Float was the quirk wielded by the seventh user. Currently, this quirk is not needed because Deku is floating using Black Whip. Although Float does give its users more mobility, given the current situation, it could be less needed than other quirks.

Deku using Danger Sense as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Danger sense was the quirk wielded by the fourth user, giving its user a sense of upcoming danger. Tomura has already stolen this quirk in My Hero Academia chapter 410.

Fa Jin and Gearshift were the quirks the third and second users wielded. These quirks provided maximum output when used together. As the second user has been transferred to Tomura, Gearshift is no longer available. This means Fa Jin could not give a 100% output right now.

This leaves Black Whip and Smokescreen, the quirks of the fifth and sixth users of One for All. As mentioned earlier, Black Whip has been a multifunctional quirk from the beginning, as it helped Deku escape Shigaraki's decay and float through its dark tentacles.

The second user advising the fifth user to stay with Midoriya (Image via VIZ Media)

Also, before the second user was passed on, he told the fifth user that Black Whip would be Midoriya's lifeline. Smokescreen allows its user to expel smoke, which hinders the opponent's vision. This quirk was the highlight of My Hero Academia chapter 414 as Midoriya caught Shigaraki off guard.

So, Black Whip and Smokescreen could be the only quirks that Midoriya could keep, while the rest could be passed to Shigaraki, hoping he suffers a mental breakdown.