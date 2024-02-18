My Hero Academia chapter 414: Deku prepares to transfer another Quirk after the second user weakens Shigaraki

After a long and unexpected break week for the series, My Hero Academia chapter 414 was finally officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it some exciting developments. Unsurprisingly, the issue’s focus remains with Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, as the two battle it out with the fate of both Japan and the world at stake.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 also saw the start of Deku and co’s plan to defeat Shigaraki from the inside out, successfully transferring Kudo and his Gearshift Quirk to the villain. However, with Shigaraki becoming wise to their plan as a result, it remains to be seen whether or not Deku can carry the plan to fruition.

My Hero Academia chapter 414: Saying goodbye

My Hero Academia chapter 414 begins immediately where the last issue ends, seeing Daigoro Banjo and En both be impressed with how Deku is using the Black Whip Quirk. Kudo comments that Deku doesn’t just follow orders, but is able to make One For All and all its Quirks shine so much brighter because of the way he admires each and every Quirk Factor.

Deku then begins focusing on a way to match Shigaraki’s speed without using Gearshift, deciding to transfer Kudo’s Vestige to him while matching this speed. Deku then comments on how One For All can only be transferred willingly with DNA, prompting Kudo to remember he and Bruce theorizing and testing this during their lifetimes.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 sees Deku decide to transfer the Quirk via dropping his blood into Shigaraki’s wounds. However, Shigaraki’s constant healing of his wounds means Deku will need to do it right when he strikes, despite the fact that he’s already about to pass out from exhaustion and Gearshift’s recoil.

Shigaraki then muses on how Deku’s last attack felt off to him, which is why he cut off his own hand before he could be hit by it. Shigaraki realizes that Deku is planning something, commenting on how anyone in their right mind would focus on protecting their own life, especially in the condition Deku is in now.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 sees Shigaraki ignore this and reaffirm his intent to destroy Deku, Japan, and everything else while charging at him again. Deku then uses Smokescreen as they clash, prompting En to question why Deku is using his Quirk. Shigaraki counters by activating Decay on the ground below him, revealing that Deku used Black Whip underground to rip up a large chunk of the ground to isolate Decay’s spread.

Shigaraki then senses Deku behind him using Search, but it’s revealed to be Gran Torino’s scarf with some of Deku’s blood on it. This is what Search reacts to, with Shigaraki realizing what Deku’s intentions are just in time. He then turns to counter Deku, while Deku explains his plan and how integral Smokescreen was to his surprise attack.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 sees En become emotional over Deku’s use of and respect for his Quirk, while Shigaraki’s body instinctively begins creating his finger armor seen earlier in the arc. Shigaraki agrees that he can’t let Deku hit him, but Deku is able to land a punch on Shigaraki’s chest just in time.

This creates a wound for Deku’s blood to enter from, allowing Kudo to transfer to Shigaraki and say goodbye to Deku and the others. He then hits the crack in Shigaraki’s consciousness as intended, clearly damaging Shigaraki given the villain’s expression. As the two continue fighting, memories from both play out, starting with Shigaraki meeting Himiko Toga and Dabi for the first time.

My Hero Academia chapter 414 then sees Deku’s memory of fighting Shoto Todoroki at the Sports Festival appear, with Spinner also being present. Yoichi Shigaraki realizes that Deku and Tomura Shigaraki’s memories are blending together. En then begins yelling at Deku, telling him not to stop and that while their plan is working, it’s not enough. The chapter ends with Deku preparing to attack yet again as En tells him he has to keep going.

My Hero Academia chapter 414: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 414 is an exciting entry for the series which sees Deku and co’s plan begin with a rousing success. However, it remains to be seen if the plan can continue to be successful with Shigaraki now aware of their intentions. Likewise, as their memories blend together, truly anything is possible for the series’ near-future.

