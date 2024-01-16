My Hero Academia: Why does Tomura Shigaraki hate All Might so much? Explained

My Hero Academia is a story that has taken a lot of time to develop its villains, and Tomura Shigaraki is probably the best example of that. Shigaraki has been built since the beginning of the manga, starting as a simple and even somewhat dull villain to become an evil overlord and, as of recent events (411 chapters in the manga, as of this writing), an avatar of destruction.

In that regard, many My Hero Academia fans have wondered why Shigaraki hates the Number 1 Hero, All Might, that much. This has been shown throughout the series, with Tomura showing constant disdain towards All Might, which many fans didn’t get at first, but that is a very primal element of his character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Explaining why Tomura Shigaraki hates All Might in the My Hero Academia series

Tomura Shigaraki’s disdain for heroes has been consistent across the My Hero Academia series, and that is one of the reasons he hates All Might that much. He considers the Number 1 Hero to be the representation of everything he despises in society, which is something that he wants to destroy and wants to start with the hero himself.

Furthermore, All Might was the first person to not only thwart his plans when the manga started but also the first one to challenge his beliefs, stating that Shigaraki didn’t have an ideology. This further enraged Shigaraki early on in the story, especially when Deku and Stain were inspired by All Might’s way of doing things, though in very different manners.

Another lesser reason (one that has never been stated in the series but could also play a role) is All Might’s connection as a student of Nana Shimura, Shigaraki’s grandmother. Tomura’s dad was abusive towards him and hated heroes because his mother (Nana) decided to abandon his son for his safety. Hence, it can be argued that Shigaraki hates All Might and his values because it reminds him of Nana and the trauma he went through as a kid.

Tomura Shigaraki’s role as a villain

There is a strong argument to be made that Tomura Shigaraki’s role and legacy as a villain will be defined in the upcoming chapters of the My Hero Academia manga. Author Kohei Horikoshi has taken a lot of time to develop Tomura and turn him into an avatar of destruction, which has left a massive impression on many people. However, his performance in the final arc has been divisive, to say the least.

Shigaraki has always said that his goal and desire is to destroy everything in his path and anyone who stands in his way, but the truth is that he has failed to do that. At this point in the manga, Tomura has not taken the lives of any major characters and had two failed attempts with Gran Torino and Katsuki Bakugo, making his impact on the story feel a lot less notorious.

Furthermore, Deku’s desire to redeem Shigaraki has led many fans to think that the latter will have a redemption arc and be spared at the end of the story. This is why the fandom believes that Tomura will not end anyone’s life because Horikoshi wants to make things easier for his upcoming redemption. However, that is pure speculation at the moment.

