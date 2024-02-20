My Hero Academia chapter 415: Major spoilers to expect

With confirmation of no planned break week for the series following the official release of its previous issue, it seems that the release week for My Hero Academia chapter 415 is at hand. While it is possible that series creator, author, and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s health issues force a sudden break, there is no planned break week for the series as of this article’s writing.

Likewise, with My Hero Academia chapter 415’s release week at hand, the spoiler process for the next installment in the series has also begun. While this information doesn’t come from an official Shueisha source, the series’ leakers and spoiler process have historically proven reliable and accurate, resulting in fans eagerly awaiting leaks to begin.

However, even without the assistance of leaks, there are still some likely aspects of and events within My Hero Academia chapter 415 which fans can count on being present. Unsurprisingly, these will largely focus on the ongoing fight between Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and rightfully so given it’s likely the series’ final fight.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 likely to see Shigaraki fully understand Deku’s plan as their lives flash

Major spoilers to expect

My Hero Academia chapter 415 should open up with a focus on Tomura Shigaraki, who should comment on his and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s memories becoming intertwined. He should also offer some commentary on Deku and co’s plan, which he’s almost certainly fully aware of by this point given that Kudo has launched the first strike.

Likewise, Shigaraki will also adjust his fighting style in order to prioritize maintaining distance between himself and Deku. While there are certain situations which could see the One For All wielder execute his plan even without direct contact, the opportunities are vastly limited in comparison. Given Shigaraki’s battle experience, he’ll undoubtedly make this connection and adjust his approach accordingly.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 should then focus on Deku, who’ll likely acknowledge that Shigaraki is all but guaranteed to begin prioritizing distance between them above all else. This also puts Deku at a disadvantage, since his only Quirk that can be considered even close to long range is Black Whip, which is primarily being used to allow him to match Shigaraki’s speed.

As a result, there’s essentially no chance of Deku actually using a long-range attack to combat Shigaraki. Instead, he’ll likely focus on setting up additional traps to confuse and bait Shigaraki, thus allowing him to land direct hits which will allow him to transfer the other One For All Quirks. Likewise, this also suggests that Smokescreen will be one of, if not the last Quirk to be transferred over given how integral it would be to this plan.

This should also set up discussion of who will be transferred over next in My Hero Academia chapter 415. One Vestige that can be excluded from this discussion without doubt is Yoichi Shigaraki, given that transference of One For All would bring every other Quirk Factor with it.

Given how integral Black Whip and Smokescreen are to Deku’s plans, this leaves either Bruce and his Fa Jin or Nana Shimura and her Float as the most likely candidates. The issue should end with the group deciding who will be next and enacting a plan to make the next transfer.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.