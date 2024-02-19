My Hero Academia chapter 415: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 415 is set to release on Monday, February 26, 2023 at 12AM JST. Following Kudo’s first attack on Tomura Shigaraki’s consciousness proving successful, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya and the other One For All Vestiges are more motivated and optimistic than ever.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 415 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 415, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 set to see Shigaraki begin mounting an unexpected comeback following Kudo’s damage

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 415 will be officially released on Monday, 1, 2023 at 12AM JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, February 25. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, February 26. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, February 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, February 26, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Monday, February 26, 2024

Chapter 414 recap

Kudo's sacrifice confirms that Deku and co have a viable plan of attack in My Hero Academia chapter 415 and beyond (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 414 began with the One For All Vestiges admiring Deku’s respect and admiration for each Quirk Factor within the ability. Deku, meanwhile, is focused on creating a plan, deciding to transfer Gearshift via his blood landing into one of Shigaraki’s wounds. Shigaraki, meanwhile, quickly deduced that Deku was up to something given his expression and the funny feeling he had about the last attack Deku launched at him.

This prompted Shigaraki to proclaim once more that he’ll just destroy everything, with the two then charging at one another. Deku then used En’s Smokescreen, prompting Shigaraki to dive to the ground and begin spreading Decay. However, it was revealed Deku used Black Whip to rip a chunk up out of the ground, isolating Decay’s spread. Shigaraki’s search then reacted to something behind him, which was Gran Torino’s scarf with some blood on it.

Realizing Deku’s plan, he turned around and said it was too late, but Deku was already starting his attack from point-blank range. Deku also explained that En’s Smokescreen was integral to this plan as Shigaraki’s finger armor started appearing. Deku was able to land the punch, transferring Gearshift and allowing Kudo to start their assault, which clearly had an effect. The episode ended with the two’s memories beginning to merge as Deku continued his assault.

What to expect (speculative)

With Deku and co more motivated than ever to move forward with their plan, My Hero Academia chapter 415 should begin with the young Pro Hero pressing the advantage as Shigaraki recovers. Unsurprisingly, Shigaraki will respond by trying to create distance, likely proving successful in this endeavor given how synergistic this goal is with his Decay Quirk’s functionality.

My Hero Academia chapter 415 should then focus on Shigaraki, who’ll likely have an internal dialogue while trying to figure out what the point of that last attack was. It’s unlikely he’ll fully comprehend Deku and co’s plan here, instead deciding to go all out in an attempt to end their fight before any other major damage is sustained.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.