My Hero Academia: Deku freeing Tenko Shimura will make Tomura Shigaraki all but impossible to defeat

My Hero Academia chapter 414 came out recently and showed how Deku was getting into the offensive in his battle against Tomura Shigaraki. The upcoming chapters are also going to focus on the element of Deku trying to give away the One For All Quirks to Shigaraki and defeat him from within, although there is a theory that suggests that could go very wrong.

There are a lot of My Hero Academia fans who have noticed that Deku's plan of freeing Shigaraki's inner child, Tenko Shimura, is something that could make things even worse for the hero and the rest of the good guys. While there is no certainty of that, the possibility of a second Quirk Awakening could be in the cards in the next few chapters of the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and Sportskeeda as a whole.

Deku might get Shigaraki a second Quirk Awakening in the next few My Hero Academia chapters of the manga

It has been established in the My Hero Academia manga that Deku plans to give Tomura Shigaraki the One For All Quirks and defeat from within with several former users in the vestige world. Furthermore, Deku wants to save Shigaraki's "inner child", Tenko Shimura, and try to redeem him, which is something that could backfire tremendously for the hero.

If Deku makes Shigaraki relive his memories, which is something that already happened in the final pages of chapter 414, that gives the possibility of the latter going through another Quirk Awakening. He already had one Awakening when reliving his memories in the My Villain Academia arc and while there is no precedent of a second Quirk evolution, recent battles in the manga have broken several rules established in the lore.

Furthermore, there is also the element that Shigaraki could awaken other Quirks, not just his Decay one, and that could fit within the established lore of the series. After all, there is the possibility that Shigaraki could awaken these other Quirks, which is something that hasn't happened before in the series, although author Kohei Horikoshi might keep himself from doing that because it would make the villain too powerful for Deku to handle.

Prediction of the upcoming chapters

Deku and Shigaraki in the anime (Image via Bones).

The recent My Hero Academia chapter has given a lot of clarity on what is going to happen in the climax of this battle. Most fans already knew that Deku was going to try to redeem the character of Tomura Shigaraki and recent events have given a clear direction, with the two of them watching the other's memories.

The likeliest direction is that Deku is going to be able to understand what Shigaraki went through as a child and try to find a way to convince him that there is another way. Furthermore, there is also the possibility of Tomura putting in a lot of resistance, especially considering his current state of mind at the moment.

Perhaps the biggest question at the moment is if Tomura Shigaraki deserves any kind of redemption based on his actions throughout the series and that is something that could be very divisive in the fandom. After all, the character didn't show any kind of remorse or regret regarding his actions, with a sudden personality change possibly feeling rushed and forced on the reader.

Final thoughts

The fact that Deku will try to save Shigaraki's inner child, Tenko Shimura, could lead to him having a second Quirk Awakening, which would set a new precedent in the My Hero Academia manga. There is also the possibility of Tomura awakening his other Quirks and not a second one for his Decay, although that could make him way too powerful for Deku to face.