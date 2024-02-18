My Hero Academia chapter 414 proves Deku is the best wielder ever of One For All (& will always be so)

Although My Hero Academia chapter 414 is set to be released on February 19, 2024, the spoilers for this chapter have already dropped. These spoilers have revealed Deku to be in the spotlight in the upcoming segment, as he tries to let go of One For All in a gamble.

As the chapter progresses, all ancestors of One-for-All watch how Deku improvises their plan and makes moves that have little chance of failure. This leaves some of them in shock, as others praise him, noting how he made use of the quirk to its maximum.

The incident, however, goes back to the day when Deku realized that he could never have a quirk. Fortunately, he received One For All as a silver lining, and cherished it, because he knew the despair of having no quirks.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga series.

How My Hero Academia chapter 414 proves that Deku is the best wielder of One For All

My Hero Academia chapter 414 starts with Deku pushing through in hopes of transferring One For All to Shigaraki. This plan was recommended by the second user of One For All and is a 50-50 gamble, as Shigaraki could either take over One For All or go mentally insane.

As Deku moves towards Shigaraki, the One For All vestiges witness how beautifully he uses each of their quirks, whereas Shigaraki senses something fishy going on with Deku's attacks.

As soon as Deku reaches Shigaraki, he uses En's smokescreen, which comes across as a surprising move to use. However, he counters it with Black Whip, which makes the move look useful against Shigaraki, who was acting on impulse.

As My Hero Academia chapter 414 reaches its final panels, Deku manages to land a blow on Shigaraki. However, this triggers their memories to overlap. The second user of the quirk, who had already invaded Shigaraki's body, urges Deku to keep Shigaraki distracted.

A young Deku (left) realizes he will never be able to get a quirk with his mother (right) (Image via Bones)

At a very young age, Deku was informed that he would not be awakening a quirk in the future due to his genetics. This put him in utter despair because he had idolized All Might since he was born.

However, his sense of heroism never died because he risked his life to help his friend Bakugo who was being engulfed by a villain. This impressed All Might deeply, who decided to choose Deku as the next inheritor of One For All. Deku, who had lost all hope of getting a quirk in the future, was over the moon, and tried his best to develop his body in order to receive One For All.

From the very start, he treated One For All with care. He studied every injury that he suffered and every variation this quirk had, to master it and make it his own. This was displayed in his fight against Shigarakai in My Hero Academia chapter 414.

Deku using Black Whip as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

During My Hero Academia chapter 414, En (the second user of One For All) had expected Deku to charge straight onto Shigaraki, but he combined the powers of "Black Whip" and "Smokescreen" to take Shigaraki by surprise. None of the One For All wielders had expected Deku to pull such a move, and one of them, in fact, called the quirk "beautiful" when used by Deku.

Thus, Deku could be considered the best wielder of One For All, considering how his ideals, dedication, and struggles are reflected when he uses it. The way Izuku Midoriya treats his quirk is unlike any other character in My Hero Academia.