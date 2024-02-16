My Hero Academia Chapter 414: Deku turns the most underrated OFA quirk into his trump card against Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 414 spoilers are out and the fanbase is losing their mind over the events that were highlighted. The fight between Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki Tomura is raging on and neither of them is backing down.

Given that Deku’s battle intelligence has improved rather drastically, his ability to use quirks efficiently has been highlighted in the past couple of chapters. However, his utilization of En’s quirk in My Hero Academia chapter 414 was one of the major highlights.

This article will take a look at the spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 414 and understand how Deku’s utilization of En’s quirk was helpful in that bout.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga chapters. It also contains spoilers from the unreleased chapter 414 of the series.

My Hero Academia chapter 414: How En’s quirk helped Deku against Shigaraki

Before getting into this topic, it is important to jog fans' memories and recollect one of the most important elements of the story - Kudo’s plan. The OFA user came up with a brilliant plan to defeat Tomura Shigaraki. While it was a massive risk, it could also be the only way they could defeat him.

The plan involved Midoriya giving up his OFA quirk and passing it on to Shigaraki. They realized the presence of a crack, and the OFA vestiges could potentially beat Shigaraki from the inside. This was the plan and Kudo wanted Deku to give Shigaraki Gearshift.

As per the spoilers, Izuku Midoriya tried to give Shigaraki the Gearshift quirk by lacing Black Whip with his blood. However, that didn’t seem to work, according to the spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 414.

Now Midoriya had to improvise on the fly, and things became harder since Shigaraki had Danger Sense. However, Deku used one of the most underrated OFA quirks - Smokescreen. En’s quirk is considered to be one of the most underrated quirks, and the user himself believed that it wasn’t all that useful. However, Deku used this quirk and threw Gran Torino's cape toward Shigaraki which activated his Danger Sense.

It was at this point in My Hero Academia chapter 414 that Deku utilized the Smokescreen as a distraction and managed to land a punch to Shigaraki’s chest. This was a rather simple, yet brilliant move since it caught Shigaraki completely off-guard. Deku’s punch was an important moment there since he managed to successfully impart Gearshift to Shigaraki, just the way Kudo had planned.

Moments before the quirk was passed, Kudo asked Deku not to be sad and parted ways. He managed to attack Shigaraki’s vestige and caused a ton of damage. This is how Deku managed to use En’s quirk, something considered to be unbelievably underrated, to successfully complete one of the missions.

However, upon further analysis, Deku and his vestiges opineed that the transfer of Gearshift was not enough and that more OFA quirks needed to be imparted on him to defeat him from the inside.

