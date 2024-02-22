One Piece chapter 1108 raw scans: Dr. Vegapunk's latest injury seemingly seals his fate while Luffy get serious in Gear 5

One Piece chapter 1108 raw scans were released on Thursday, February 22, 2024, bringing with them an exciting early look at the upcoming issue’s artwork and events. While previously released text-based spoilers had already divulged the issue’s major events, a look at the associated raw scans offers additional detail and clarity on this aforementioned information.

Likewise, the One Piece chapter 1108 raw scans offer additional significance to two key events in the issue in the form of Dr. Vegapunk’s latest injury and Luffy fighting Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and Admiral Kizaru. A look at the former suggests that Dr. Vegapunk’s death is all but confirmed, while the latter sees Gear 5 Luffy don an expression which fans have yet to see on the character in this state.

One Piece chapter 1108 raw scans confirm that fans are getting the raised stakes they were hoping for

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1108’s raw scans begin with a look at the cover page, which features Nami, Uta, Boa Hancock, Tashigi, Vinsmoke Reiju, and Nico Robin dressed up and drinking together. The chapter then begins its story content, which opens with Van Augur and Catarina Devon continuing to speak with Caribou.

They’re obviously distrustful of him and unsure what they should do given their facial expressions. However, their ultimate decision isn’t revealed, with the issue then cutting to several Marines battling against the Mark III Pacifistas, who have the advantage thanks to their Bubble Shield defense.

One Piece chapter 1108 then begins naming all of the Vice Admirals, who are Bluegrass, Doberman, Hound, Guillotine, Urban, Red King, Tosa, Pomsky, and Doll. All nine are seen either combating the Pacifistas or chasing after the Straw Hat group of Franky, Jewelry Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma, and Vegapunk Atlas. Tosa is shown almost successfully capturing Bonney, but Dorry and Brogy then appear and attack him before he can do so.

Expand Tweet

They introduce themselves to Franky’s group before handing them off to other Giants, who will seemingly take them back to the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship. The issue then shows Vice Admiral Bluegrass using her Devil Fruit powers to command a weaponized Sea Beast, riding on it with Doll. This is followed up with additional shots of Franky’s group being escorted by the other Giants.

One Piece chapter 1108’s raw scans then see Saint Saturn return to Luffy and co, now in a different, more spider-like form which sees him lose his humanoid torso in the prior form. His legs also seem to be poisonous now, shown by Saturn lightly stabbing a tree which then partially disintegrates into a black sludge.

Saturn then attacks Luffy and co, with Sanji saving Dr. Vegapunk from being hit. However, Kizaru then kicks Sanji in the face, allowing him to stab Dr. Vegapunk with a light sword and deliver what appears to be a fatal injury. Luffy sees this and is shocked, deciding to then transform into a giant.

With a clearly angry expression on his face, One Piece chapter 1108’s raw scans then see Luffy grab Kizaru up fully in one hand, even having him cough up blood as a result. He then uses his other hand to restrain Saturn by grabbing his face. Sanji, meanwhile, retreats with Kizaru, who seemingly begins to tap into Punk Records and begins broadcasting a message as his real body remains unresponsive.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.