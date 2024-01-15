Who is Vice Admiral Doll in One Piece? Explained

With the release of the latest episodes of One Piece, fans saw the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga begin the series’ Egghead arc. Having been one of the most highly anticipated arcs in the series’ history, it’s understandable that fans have been viewing recent episodes with laser focus.

Likewise, this laser focus was somewhat necessitated by the latest episode of the One Piece anime series, which introduced plenty of new characters to fans for the very first time. Even more exciting was the fact that many of these characters are Marines who are SWORD members, such as Prince Grus and Hibari.

However, the latest One Piece episode also introduced a new Vice Admiral by the name of Doll, also identifying her as the Commander of the Marines’ G-14 Base in the New World. Likewise, with this being Doll’s first appearance in the series, fans are very curious to learn all they can about the newly introduced Vice Admiral for the series.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for the anime adaptation of the Egghead arc below.

One Piece’s newest Vice Admiral set to play big role in the late stages of the Egghead arc

Who is Vice Admiral Doll? Explained

As mentioned above, Vice Admiral Doll’s debut in the One Piece series, both the anime and manga, came during the Egghead arc. Likewise, there isn’t much known about her, even in the manga’s version of the Egghead arc which is significantly farther along than the anime. However, there are some basic facts about her which are known definitively.

The most significant of this information stems from her previously discussed rank of Vice Admiral in the Marines, as well as her status as Commander of the G-14 Base. As shown in her anime debut, she’s a tall woman with blue eyes, long eyelashes, and short black hair with bangs. Her design is very punk rock-esque, with leather pants, a skull-shaped belt buckle, a spiked choker, and her tattoos on both arms.

Doll has also been characterized to not be very empathetic in One Piece so far, showing very little sympathy for Helmeppo who was crying over Koby’s capture by the Blackbeard Pirates. She was also frustrated with Garp for borrowing Marine forces in order to rescue Koby from the Blackbeard Pirates, despite his being able to do so as a Vice Admiral and ally of SWORD.

However, she does seem to have a soft spot for children given her agreement to housing the Punk Hazard kids and redecorating the G-14 Base to make them feel more at ease. It’s also suspected that Doll strongly believes in justice as a Marine, but her exact definition of justice is still unclear in the series at the time of this article’s writing.

As for her fighting power and abilities, virtually nothing about Doll is known in that respect, even in the One Piece manga. What can be said definitively is that she does possess some form of Haki, since it’s a general rule that all Vice Admirals can use the ability. Doll is shown to be strong enough to damage a Mark III Pacifista, as seen during the Egghead arc. However, anything beyond this is conjecture at the time of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.