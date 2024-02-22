One Piece chapter 1108 full summary: Dr. Vegapunk begins revealing the “truth of this world” as Luffy solos Kizaru & Saturn

One Piece chapter 1108 will arrive on February 26, 2024, but the full chapter summary has already been released. The tension on Egghead Island continues to build as Caribou's reason for meeting Marshall D. Teech is still a mystery.

One Piece chapter 1108 also shows that Saturn has now become serious and will show his true form in the chapter to take down Luffy's group before they try to escape from Egghead Island.

All this and much more has been revealed in the full summary of One Piece chapter 1108. Although this is the unofficial release of the chapter's summary, the series' spoiler process has historically been proven to be very accurate to the official version.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece chapter 1108.

One Piece chapter 1108 sees Luffy's wrath as he overwhelms Kizaru and Saturn, and Vegapunk is about to reveal the truth of this world

Full summary

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1108 will be titled World, Please Respond. The chapter will comprise 15 pages, with 2 pages comprising the Color Spread and the remaining 13 pages being part of the original story of One Piece.

The color spread will comprise Nami, Robin, Boa, Reiju, Uta, and Tashigi, enjoying wine on an elegant sofa alongside three Yorkshire terriers (a dog breed). This color spread commemorates the new original novel of One Piece, titled Heroines. This novel will tell short stories about the women included in this color spread.

Caribou as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1108 starts where the last chapter left off as Caribou requests Augur and Catarina Devon to let him meet Marshall D. Teech. Being an unknown pirate, Caribou is not trusted by both Blackbeard Pirates. He lures them by saying that he has valuable information that will be useful for Teech. It is not revealed whether these Blackbeard Pirates take Caribou with them or not.

The frenzy between the Vice Admirals and the Pacifistas

One Piece chapter 1108 then shifts to the primary battle between the Marines and the Pacifistas. There are nine Vice Admirals that have invaded Egghead Island, which are Pomshy, Doberman, Doll, Tosa, Urban, Bluegrass, Hound, Red King, and Guillotine. These Vice Admirals are facing problems against the Pacifistas as the latter's 'Bubble Shields' are blocking all cannonballs.

Vice Admiral Doberman declares Bonny to be eliminated as soon as possible because the authority of the Pacifistas was shifted to her in the last few chapters. So, as soon as she is killed, the authority will be shifted to them. On the other hand, Vice Admiral Tosa is after Franky's group and is planning on annihilating them with his grappling technique named Tosagami.

Tosagami has a power equal to 10 Shigans, one of the Six Powers that Ciphel Pol first used against Straw Hats in the Impel Down arc. Fortunately, Dorry and Brogy arrive and crush Tosa with simple attacks. They leave some weapons behind for the Straw hats to bring back to their ship as Franky informs them about Luffy's group and how they are currently in trouble.

On this, Dorry comments that Vegapunk might be the man 'that scholar' told them about without revealing any detail about that scholar. Vice Admiral Blurgrass and Doll are riding a Sea Beast Weapon as they are headed somewhere.

Vice Admiral Doll as seen in the anime (Image via Toei animation)

While they are on board, Bluegrass asks Doll if she has any idea about the powers of the giants. Doll reveals that she worked under Jaguar D. Saul (a Giants and a former Vice Admiral) 20 years ago until the Marines deserted him.

Luffy overwhelms Kizaru and Saturn

Saturn as seen in the manga (Image via VIZ Media)

One Piece chapter 1108 then shifts to the battle between Luffy and Saturn as the former and Sanji try their best to protect Vegapunk. Vegapunk urges them to leave him behind as he has something on Egghead Island that he must protect. He requests them to protect Bonney because everyone knows she has authority over the Pacifistas and others will hunt her.

Saturn is no longer playing games and transforms into his full beast form, which comprises big frightening eyes, a spider-like body much bigger than before, and only has legs, no arms: he transforms entirely into a spider.

Being in his Gear 5, Luffy dodges all of Saturn's attacks pretty quickly, which the latter makes using his legs. Meanwhile, Sanji grabs Vegapunk and tries to make a hurried escape with the latter grumpy as he wants to be left behind.

Expand Tweet

Suddenly, Kizaru appears in front of them and kicks Sanji, which causes Vegapunk to fall from his hands. Kizaru later stabs Vegapunk with his light sword, which enrages Luffy, who is watching from afar.

Now fully serious, Luffy transforms into a giant and tells Sanji to make a quick escape with Vegapunk. While Sanji does that, Luffy grabs Saturn's body with his left hand and the whole Admiral Kizaru with his right hand, who starts to cough blood after being grabbed. Luffy laughingly adds that there is no way he is letting both of them go.

Vegapunk about to change the tides in One Piece

As Sanji makes his escape with Vegapunk, he gets annoyed by the latter continuously smiling despite being fatally wounded. As they reach the Punk's record laboratory, Vegapunk's face appears on the screen, and he speaks:

"Hello. Hello. Test. Test. World----- World, please respond..... I am Dr. Vegapunk, the genius scientist...!! The message that I am about to say may shock you all. But this is the 'truth' of this world....!!"

One Piece chapter 1108 ends after this dialogue from Vegapunk.

In this chapter, nothing is revealed about Usopp's group, Zoro's fight with Lucci as Jinbe leaves to find him, and Brook. There will be no break next week.

Keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.