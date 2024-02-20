One Piece chapter 1108's hints suggest a victory worth celebrating for the Straw Hats

Following the confirmation of no break week after the latest official installment for the series, fans were incredibly excited to see One Piece chapter 1108’s release week begin on Monday. Likewise, this also means that the series’ spoiler process has started for the upcoming issue, beginning with hints from lead series leaker Redon released today, Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Unfortunately, the hints released thus far for One Piece chapter 1108 don’t seem to tell fans much, either mainly being reaction hints or being too vague to infer any actual plot info from. Nevertheless, it’s an exciting portion of the series’ spoiler process which sees fans all throw their hat into the ring with their own interpretation of each hint and what they all mean combined.

Likewise, currently available hints for the coming issue suggest there to be some sort of victory worth celebrating in the issue, likely on the part of the Straw Hats and their allies. A devastating attack is also seemingly teased, but the hint in question which suggests this offers no additional clues as to who its target or who its deliverer could be.

One Piece chapter 1108 hints some of most difficult to decipher in recent months, but still clearly suggest something

Chapter 1108’s hints, explained

The first hint for One Piece chapter 1108 was posted by X (formerly Twitter) user and lead series leaker @Mugiwara_23, better known simply as Redon, at 5:46AM Eastern Daylight TIme on Tuesday, February 20. This first hint features a GIF of then-World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Chris Jericho, with Jericho putting his hand in front of The Rock’s face while he’s trying to speak.

This is most likely a reaction GIF from Redon, who may be using it to communicate that a recently and heavily discussed theory or plot guess in the fandom could be dead wrong. One such possibility that comes to mind is the controversy surrounding Roronoa Zoro’s fight against Rob Lucci. Likewise, with the previous issue seeing Zoro tease that he’s the one truly in control of their fight, this hint could be referencing Zoro making good on his word in the coming issue.

The second hint for One Piece chapter 1108 was posted to Redon’s X account at 9:20AM EDT on Tuesday, February 20, and is just as simple and confusing as the first hint. The GIF features someone holding a coconut and squeezing it until it explodes and shatters into several pieces. The person holding the coconut cannot be seen, with the focus instead being on the coconut itself.

This is most likely referencing some sort of move or attack, likely done by the Marines on Egghead Island. This is further supported by the fact that the coconut in the GIF is somewhat egg-shaped. More likely than not, this is referencing the Punk Records dome being attacked and exploding or crashing down onto Egghead Island as a result.

The third and final hint for One Piece chapter 1108 as of this article’s writing was posted at 11:06AM EDT, and features two older women drinking large glasses of wine together. The two are also shown doing a toast and cheers first, suggesting that this hint is celebrating something which happens in the issue.

More likely than not, this victory will prove to be one for the Straw Hats, likely relating directly to their escape plan. Tying into the aforementioned potential Zoro reference, this third hint could serve as further confirmation that Zoro does achieve his victory in the coming issue. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until initial spoilers are out later today to confirm this.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.