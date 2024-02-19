One Piece chapter 1108's first hint suggests new Devil Fruit Awakening

Thanks to the confirmation of there being no break week after chapter 1107, fans saw the release week for One Piece chapter 1108 officially arrive on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Likewise, this also saw the start of the series’ spoiler process, which has already revealed the first hint for the issue from the series’ usual sources. While this specific hint comes from the @OP_NEWS2Ø23 rather than a leaker, the X account has proven reliable in the past.

The first hint for One Piece chapter 1108 features a GIF of actor Diego Luna during his performance as Ray in the 2017 American film, Flatliners. In the GIF, Luna’s character is seen referencing something by claiming “it’s an awakening.” Obviously, in the context of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series, this has major implications which fans have already picked up on.

Many fans are asserting that the hint teases Rob Lucci using his Awakened Devil Fruit powers against Roronoa Zoro to end their fight in the coming One Piece chapter 1108. While a reasonable guess, there’s a much more likely and exciting Awakening reveal to be had in the Egghead arc which would also mark a major first for the series.

One Piece chapter 1108’s first hint suggests that Kizaru’s Awakening, the first Logia-type to be seen, will debut

The latest

Expand Tweet

The much more likely development for this first One Piece chapter 1109 hint to be referencing is the reveal of Admiral Kizaru’s Awakening for his Logia-type Glint-Glint Fruit. This reveal would be significant not just for marking the debut of Kizaru’s Awakening, but for being the first Awakening of a Logia-type Devil Fruit in the series overall.

With the Logia-type Awakening having been a topic of significant debate in the series’ community since the Wano arc’s climax, it would certainly be an exciting moment. It also makes more sense for this to be what a hint about “awakening” is referencing, especially considering that Lucci’s Awakened form has already debuted.

Expand Tweet

At a minimum, however, the hint is clearly referencing some sort of Devil Fruit Awakening being the main focus of One Piece chapter 1108, whether it’s Kizaru’s, Lucci’s, or someone else’s. While Kizaru is the most likely and exciting prospect, the above hint being the only one currently available which is even close to verifiable is all the evidence fans currently have. Hopefully additional hints and spoilers will help to clarify whose Awakening it is in the coming days.

The One Piece manga series first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still regularly serialized today. The series is the best-selling manga in the world, with over 500 million copies in circulation worldwide as of August 2022.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.