The Rock completely ignored Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win on WWE SmackDown: Did he forget about it?

The Rock made his much-awaited appearance during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and officially joined The Bloodline. Roman Reigns initially kicked off the main event segment, where he targeted fans for supporting Cody Rhodes despite getting The Brahma Bull vs. The Tribal Chief as the potential WrestleMania 40 main event. Then, the Head of the Table officially declared that The People's Champion was the latest inclusion to the Samoan faction.

The Great One made his way to the ring and insulted fans and mentioned them as Cody Crybabies. Moreover, the former WWE Champion questioned the story of The American Nightmare, stating that he had already lost to The Tribal Chief last year, and hence, his story has now ended. He also emphasized how Cody was getting a rematch at WrestleMania 40, which has no sense or story.

This leads to the major question of whether The Rock had completely ignored Rhodes' 2024 Royal Rumble victory or he forgot about the same.

The answer to this question is that The People's Champion has not forgotten anything but simply playing his villainous character.

This is even why he targeted fans and insulted them to solidify his heel turn in the Stamford-based promotion. Overall, the upcoming weeks are likely to play a crucial role in the whole Bloodline saga as The Rock has officially joined the heel faction.

Fans trolled The Rock after his appearance on WWE SmackDown

The Rock's promo during the latest episode of SmackDown gave many fans the nostalgic feeling of the "Hollywood Rock" gimmick. However, many fans also trolled The Great One stating that the newest member of The Bloodline did not know the correct way of doing the "We The Ones" signature style.

The keen eyes of fans spotted this moment during the closing moments of Friday Night SmackDown, where the members of the heel faction threw the "We The Ones" sign up in the air. The Brahma Bull pointed fingers in the air and eventually got it wrong since this was the first time he had done the same.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

For those who might not know, The Great One turned heel during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, where he slapped Cody Rhodes for taking shots at the Samoan family. The villainous turn of The Rock surely adds an extra layer of anticipation not only to the Road to WrestleMania XL but also to the entire storyline of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

