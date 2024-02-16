One Piece: Catarina Devon is the most important member of Blackbeard's crew (& chapter 1107 proves it)

One Piece chapter 1107 is set to release on February 19, 2024, but a full summary of this episode has been released. This summary has revealed some interesting events going on at Egghead Island as Blackbeard Pirates have finally made their appearance and they could be planning something far more sinister than fans had presumed.

Catarina Devon and Van Augur were the two pirates that arrived at Egghead Island and made their escape after the former touched one of the Five Elders, Saturn. Her devil fruit abilities comprise copying anyone she touches and this might turn out bad for the World Government.

This act could make her the key figure in determining the future of One Piece, thus making her the most important pirate of the Blackbeard Pirates. Let's look at the possible consequences that could appear in the future as Catarina can now copy Saturn's appearance or maybe more!

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and might contain the author's opinions.

Why Catarina Devon could decide the outcome of the Egghead arc in One Piece?

In One Piece chapter 1107, according to the summary revealed, Luffy is attacking Saturn out of spite for hurting Vegapunk, whom he considers a friend. As Saturn tries to fight back, Luffy hits him with a new Gatling technique which sends him flying into the buildings of Egghead Island.

As Saturn makes his way out of the debris, two figures spawn right in front of him. These are two Blackbeard Pirates, Catarina Devon, and Van Augur, who look at Saturn with devious eyes. Catarina very carefully reaches out to Saturn and touches one of her legs and sighs 'Mission Accomplished.'

There is a brief conversation between these Blackbeard Pirates and Saturn as the latter is still confused as to why such powerful people are still working under Marshall D. Teech. As Catarina declares Blackbeard 'special,' Saturn brings in the bloodline of her captain, which is the famous 'D.' Saturn tries to attack them, but Augur wraps himself and Catarina onto their ship as they plan to run.

Before being recruited as a Blackbeard Pirate, Catarina Devon was infamous as Crescent Moon Hunter. During her time in Impel Down (where she was recruited by Blackbeard), she remained the most dangerous female pirate to ever be imprisoned in this jail.

She ate the mythical Zoan devil fruit 'Dog-Dog fruit, Model: Nine-Tailed Fox.' This gives Catarina the ability to transform into a Nine-Tailed Fox and impersonate anyone she touches.

This ability is pretty similar to another devil fruit in One Piece: the Clone-Clone Paramecia devil fruit that is currently in possession of Bon-chan (former Baroque Works Pirate). It was previously in possession of Kurozumi Higurashi, the old woman who interrupted the fight between Kaido and Oden and got killed by the former.

The only difference (or advantage) Catarina's devil fruit has over Bon-chan's devil fruit is that it can even clone the original attire of the user she touches. This is what makes her special, and for the same reason, she might turn the tides on Egghead and One Piece.

She can now transform into Saturn whenever she wants, so the first consequence of this includes her meddling with the World Government. She could infiltrate the Mariejois in the appearance of Saturn and get access to the Hidden Treasure. As Saturn is currently fighting, he doesn't have time to inform the World Government of what happened.

The second consequence involves the man with a burn scar. In a certain chapter, Teech discussed with his crew about one of the Road Poneglyphs being in possession of a mysterious man titled 'the man marked by flames.'

Catarina now having the appearance of Saturn could mean that this man only makes an appearance in front of a World Noble. So, using Catarina's powers, Blackbeard could be eyeing another Road Poneglyph.

And lastly, the most dangerous consequence is Blackbeard getting access to Saturn's memories. As Pudding is still in Blackbeard's jail, the latter could use the former's devil fruit powers to get access to Blackbeard's memories.

Fans speculate Catarina's fruit to get access to her opponent's memories. This could be a national crisis as Blackbeard could get access to the knowledge of the Void Century, the true identity of Imu, and much more.

Blackbeard, a mastermind like none other

Although this chapter adds new knowledge for One Piece fans to theorize about, it also hints at one of the most popular theories being true. Marshall D. Teech from the start of the series has been a cautious man.

He tries his best to gather knowledge about someone and make some plans before raiding that plan. That fact that only two of his pirates arrived at Egghead where Saturn was so weak adds to the theory of Teech being a man who thinks before he acts.