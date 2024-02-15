One Piece: What is Catarina Devon's Devil Fruit? Her powers and abilities, explained

One Piece chapter 1107 was leaked and Catarina Devon is one of the protagonists because of what she did to Saturn. She is one of the members of the Blackbeard Pirates. The fact that she could now use Saturn's identity means that Teach and his crew now have potential access to influence the Marine and the World Government as they see fit.

Thus, it isn't surprising to see a lot of One Piece fans give Catarina a lot of attention and it could be one of her few moments to shine in the series. The vast majority of the Blackbeard Pirates haven't been able to get time in the spotlight so far in the manga. However, her Devil Fruit could be one of the most practical and useful for her side.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Catarina Devon's Devil Fruit works in One Piece

Catarina Devon got a lot of recent attention due to the leaks of One Piece chapter 1107 of the manga. It showed how she touched Saturn, one of the five members of the Gorosei, and now is capable of copying his appearance. This has generated a lot of interest regarding who Devon is and the nature of her Devil Fruit.

She is known as the “Crescent Moon Hunter” and has built a reputation as the most dangerous female pirate to ever be imprisoned in Impel Down. She joined Marshall D. Teach and the rest of the Blackbeard Pirates when they rescued her from the prison. The most interesting fact is that her Devil Fruit, a Zoan-type known as the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Kyubi no Kitsune, allows her to transform into a nine-tailed fox.

However, the most prominent ability of this Devil Fruit is that it allows her to transform into clones of people once she engages in physical contact with the person. This has apparently happened in One Piece chapter 1107. This gives Catarina a massive edge since she can use this to deceive and trick her opponents, this case being the World Government and the Marines.

The Blackbeard Pirates and their endgame

There is no certainty at the moment of who or what is going to be the final boss in the One Piece series. However, there is no denying that the Blackbeard Pirates are going to play a prominent role in the plot. This is shown by the way that author Eiichiro Oda has been using them in the series, showing up here and there. However, they often avoid confrontation when they are not certain of victory.

Be that as it may, the character of Marshall D. Teach, most commonly known as Blackbeard, is certainly going to be a part of the endgame of the series. Teach has a very similar goal to Luffy, which is getting the One Piece, but he goes about it in a very different way. Teach is also the one responsible for Ace’s death, which is something that the leader of the Straw Hats probably still remembers.

The rest of the Blackbeard Pirates are probably very likely to battle with the rest of the Straw Hats, with some fans theorizing that Catarina Devon is going up against Nami. This is mere fan speculation and there is nothing that could suggest that is going to be the duel, although it would certainly be interesting to watch.

Final thoughts

Catarina Devon’s Devil Fruit is a Zoan-type called Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Kyubi no Kitsune, granting him the ability to turn into a nine-tailed fox. She can also transform into clones of people once she gets to touch them at least once, which is apparently something she did to Saturn in One Piece chapter 1107.