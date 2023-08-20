One Piece: Subtle callback has everyone convinced this Blackbeard Pirate is a traitor

Aside from the Red Hair Pirates, The Blackbeard Pirates in One Piece are among the most mysterious pirate crews. Despite the fact that Blackbeard has not been given much time, fans are interested in learning more about the pirate group. However, recently, there have been a lot of developments regarding the Blackbeard Pirates in the One Piece manga.

Fans of the series were able to watch Blackbeard vs. Law as well as how Garp and other SWORD members went to save Koby. The Pirate Island was attacked by Garp and other mariners, and viewers saw Garp square off against Aokiji and the other Blackbeard Pirates.

But as time passed and the pirate gang successfully featured in some action sequences, a Twitter user seemingly discovered a Blackbeard traitor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece's fans believe Kuzan is the Blackbeard traitor

Expand Tweet

On August 19, 2023, a Twitter user with the handle @808sAndHrtbreak proposed an intriguing theory about there being a traitor among the Blackbeard Pirate crew. The post contained two frames, one of which was from the Summit War Saga arc and it showed Sakazuki standing in front of the Whitebeard Pirates. The other image was taken from One Piece chapter 1088, which showed Kuzan facing the Blackbeard Pirates and Garp lying down on the ground.

The user found a similarity between the two images. Due to the resemblance between Kuzan and Sakazuki's posture in the image, the user speculated that Kuzan might be the traitor in the Blackbeard Pirate crew. The Twitter user also noted that the enemy structure on the left side of both manga panels was identical.

As soon as the post was uploaded, several One Piece fans hailed the Twitter user for their "good catch" and agreed that Kuzan might be the traitor among the Blackbeard Pirates. One user claimed that since Shiryuu's sword had left injuries all over Garp's body, Kuzan might have prevented Garp from bleeding out and saved him by freezing him.

Expand Tweet

It has been suggested a few times that Kuzan might be the traitor among the Blackbeard Pirates. This was first pointed out in One Piece chapter 699 when Kuzan gave Smoker instructions to share information with Akainu and told him to keep an eye on Doflamingo because he was the biggest threat to the Marines at that time.

Furthermore, Jesus Burgess mentioned Kuzan in the Dressrosa arc, saying that he couldn't trust him. Apart from this, there is also some conjectured that Aokiji is acting as a deep cover agent for the Marines to help defeat the Blackbeard Pirates, just like Donquixote Rosinante, who was a marine commander and worked as an undercover agent to stop Doflamingo.

One Piece's Kuzan (Image via Toei Animation)

Some fans also believe that Kuzan is a revolutionary, while others think he only sided with Blackbeard because he is pursuing his agenda while still upholding his own brand of justice, which is Lazy Justice.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Fans were amazed by Eiichiro Oda's work as saw the parallels between the two frames in the post shared by @808sAndHrtbreak. After the post went viral online, many believed that Kuzan might turn on the Blackbeard Pirates and betray them. However, the majority of fans are currently unable to grasp Kuzan's status as a Blackbeard Pirate.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.