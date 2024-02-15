One Piece chapter 1107 full summary: Blackbeard's goal & origins teased as Dr. Vegapunk's death all but confirmed

One Piece chapter 1107’s full summary spoilers were released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, bringing with them an early look at the full events of this jaw-dropping installment. While nothing is truly canon until present in a Shuieisha-certified release, the series’ spoiler process has historically been proven to be very accurate to the official version.

Likewise, fans are eagerly discussing One Piece chapter 1107’s events, which see Dr. Vegapunk all but confirm he is dying and will be dead soon from his injury. The issue also seemingly teases Blackbeard’s goals and his origins, which are easily the two biggest mysteries about him thus far. It’s also confirmed once again that there will be no planned break week for the series following the chapter’s release.

One Piece chapter 1107 sees Luffy vs Saturn, Sanji vs Kizaru begin as Blackbeard Pirates arrive

Full summary

One Piece chapter 1107, entitled “I Have Been Looking For You!!,” begins with a reader request for the cover page which sees Law and Bepo napping with a snow leopard on a mountainside. The issue then begins its story content immediately where the last ended, showing the full Giant Warrior Pirates crew in a double spread page. Oimo and Kashii, as well as several other Giants, are shown to be with them and destroying Marine battleships.

Usopp, meanwhile, is shown to be in tears upon seeing Dorry and Brogy through binoculars. It’s emphasized that his group still consists of Nami, Tony Tony Chopper, and Nico Robin at this point. A recap panel focusing on the Little Garden arc’s events then appears, as Usopp exclaims that he never thought he’d see the pair in Elbaf.

One Piece chapter 1107 then shows that the Thousand Sunny is about to go over the Labo-Phase’s cliff, while Jinbe is still heading to where Roronoa Zoro is fighting Rob Lucci. Focus then shifts to this fight, which sees Lucci mocking Zoro and saying he’ll drag the others down since they can’t leave Egghead without him as their fight continues.

Zoro's fight with Lucci is confirmed as ongoing as of One Piece chapter 1107 (Image via Toei Animation)

The issue then shifts focus to Vice Admiral “Red King,” the Vice Admiral with many chins. Spoilers claim his name is based on a Kaiju that appeared in the Japanese television series Ultraman. Red King is seen ordering smaller ships to stay back from Egghead’s coast and larger ships to fire at the Pacifistas, after losing roughly 30 small and midsize ships to them.

One Piece chapter 1107 then shifts to Luffy and Jewelry Bonney, where the latter is in tears and the former asks her why. She says she’s been looking for him, calling him Nika here. This prompts Luffy to say he’s been here the whole time and ask what a Nika is before recognizing that Dr. Vegapunk is injured.

He then turns furiously to Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, saying how dare the Gorosei member hurt his friend. Luffy then tells Bonney her last attack was “super weak,” prompting her to ask to be shown the real Nika’s punch. Saturn then attacks Luffy with his eye power, blowing the pirate’s head back. However, he’s shown to withstand it and be fine.

One Piece chapter 1107 then sees Luffy tell Bonney to watch and learn as he debuts a new move called the Dawn Gatling. After punching Saturn in the face several times, he sends the Gorosei member flying and crashing into several buildings once more. Admiral Kizaru tries to shoot a laser beam at Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk, but Sanji appears and blocks it with a kick.

Kizaru makes a shocked face that has never been seen before, while Franky does the classic “Enel face” according to spoilers. Franky points out that he just kicked a laser beam, prompting Sanji to respond that love shines brighter than light. Franky, Bonney, Bartholomew Kuma, and Vegapunk Atlas then begin retreating towards the coast where the Thousand Sunny will be.

However One Piece chapter 1107 reveals that Dr. Vegapunk has refused to go with them, claiming that he knows from his medical knowledge that if he’s moved now, he’ll surely die. Sanji and Luffy, who have seemingly stayed behind on the battlefield, then stand to “block Kizaru.” This presumably means to block him from attacking Dr. Vegapunk, but the spoilers don’t specify this one way or another.

Caribou's role in the Egghead arc is finally revealed in One Piece chapter 1107's final moments (Image via Toei Animation)

The issue then cuts to Saint Saturn, who’s emerging from the rubble of the buildings that fell on him. Catarina Devon and Van Augur then appear before him, shocked at Saturn’s apparent power and that one of the Gorosei descended to Earth themselves. Devon then touches one of Saturn’s legs with her hand, causing him to look angry as she says her mission is accomplished.

One Piece chapter 1107 sees him question why they’re here, while lamenting that Blackbeard got criminals from Level 6 of Impel Down to follow him. She claims it’s because “Teach is special,” using his name specifically here. Saturn responds that his bloodline is special as well, prompting Devon to ask if he already knows.

However, he doesn’t answer, instead asking what their goal is and pointing out how strange their actions have been. They respond with “the world” as Saturn attacks them. However, the two warp away before the hit lands, returning to their ship. As they prepare to leave, Caribou appears before them crying out of happiness like Bartolomeo does with Luffy. The chapter ends with him beginning to join Blackbeard’s crew, saying he became a pirate because of Blackbeard.

